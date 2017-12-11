Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Host Gulls on LA Kings Affiliation Night

News Release

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), cross paths with the San Diego Gulls at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tonight is the fourth of 12 meetings between the two teams.

LA Kings Affiliation Night: Join the Reign tonight for LA Kings Affiliation Night presented by the University of La Verne. The Reign will be wearing special Kings-themed jerseys and hosting a silent charity jersey auction benefiting the University of La Verne Scholarship Fund.

Reign Rolling Along: The Reign enter tonight\'s contest on a four-game winning streak and have standings points in nine of their last 10 contests (8-1-0-1).

Crescenzi Collecting Points: Forward Andrew Crescenzi rides a five-game point streak (three goals, four assists) heading into tonight\'s contest.

Stingy Defense: During the win streak, the Reign have only allowed three goals against and scored 13. Over the last 10 games, the Reign have allowed 12 goals against.

SoCal Series Heats Up: The Reign currently lead the SoCal Series with a 2-0-0-1 record. Reign forwards Andrew Crescenzi (two goals, one assist) and Michael Mersch (one goal, two assists) are tied for the series lead with three points.

