Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), take on the San Diego Gulls tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Tonight is the third and final preseason contest for the Reign and the second vs. San Diego.

Off to a Good Start: The Reign are 2-0-0-0 in the preseason after picking up a 4-3 shootout victory over the Gulls Thursday morning during Cool School at Citizens Business Bank Arena and a 5-3 win over Tucson on Friday in Ontario.

No Fluff for Luff: Sitting on the bubble of making the Reign roster or returning to junior hockey, forward Matt Luff has three goals and an assist for four points in two preseason games. He scored twice on Friday vs. Tucson.

Hen-SICK Hands: After leading the Reign with 52 points last season, forward T.J. Hensick started 2017-18 on the right skate Friday with a pair of goals against Tucson.

Breaking in the Wins: Rookie goaltender Cal Petersen, who will seek a wealth of professional firsts entering the regular season including his first win, claimed victories in both Reign preseason showdowns. He made 17 saves in a full-game effort on Thursday vs. San Diego and provided 12 saves in relief of Jeff Zatkoff (11 saves) on Friday.

Getting the Band Back Together: In their first game playing together since early last season, defenseman Kevin Gravel (one assist), forwards Brett Sutter (one assist), T.J. Hensick (two goals), Andrew Crescenzi (two assists) and Michael Mersch (two assists) combined for eight points on Friday vs. Tucson.

Avoid the Sin Bin: The Reign and Roadrunners combined for 19 penalty infractions Friday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena resulting in four power-play goals. The Reign went 3-for-9 while the Roadrunners finished 1-for-8.

Roster Moves: Yesterday, the Reign made several roster moves as they prepare for their 10th anniversary season. Tomas Sholl, Akim Aliu, Sam Kurker, Tony Cameranesi and Zac Lynch were released from their tryout agreements and Jonathan Racine has been assigned to the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL. More roster moves are expected with corresponding moves by the Kings. Forward Justin Auger and goalie Jack Campbell were placed on waivers by the Kings yesterday morning and Kings Insider Jon Rosen reported that defenseman Paul LaDue may begin the season in Ontario.

Scouting the Gulls: After dropping to the Reign in the shootout on Thursday, the Gulls returned home to Valley View Casino Center to host Tucson, falling 2-0. The two teams combined for 21 infractions and 61 combined penalty minutes (41 to San Diego). Both sides went 0-for-8 on the power play.

The Reign open the 2017-18 regular season with a three-game road trip starting Saturday, October 7 at 5:00 p.m. PT against the San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. 2016-17 Regular-Season Records Ontario: 36-21-10-1, 83 points (3rd, Pacific Division) San Diego: 43-20-3-2, 91 points (2nd, Pacific Division)

Ontario vs. San Diego, All-Time Preseason 1-2-0-2

Ontario All-Time Preseason Record 2-2-0-2

Ontario vs. San Diego, All-Time Regular Season 10-10-2-2

Head Coaches Ontario: Mike Stothers (4th season with LA Kings affiliate, 3rd with Ontario) San Diego: Dallas Eakins (3rd year with Anaheim Ducks affiliate, 3rd with San Diego)

