Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Close 2016-17 Regular Season

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), visit the San Diego Gulls tonight at 7:00 at Valley View Casino Center to close the 2016-17 regular season. Tonight is the 12th meeting between the two teams.

Reign and Gulls Dance into Postseason: The Reign and Gulls will face each other in the best-of-five Pacific Division Semifinals starting Friday, April 21. The postseason series marks the second time in as many seasons the two teams have met in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Reign defeated the Gulls in the best-of-seven Pacific Division Finals last season, 4-1.

Pacific Division Semifinals Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Ontario at San Diego, 7:00 PT Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 22 - San Diego at Ontario, 7:00 PT Buy Tickets Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Ontario at San Diego, 7:00 PT *Game 4 - Mon., May 1 - San Diego at Ontario, 7:00 PT Buy Tickets *Game 5 - Tue., May 2 - Ontario at San Diego, 7:00 PT *if necessary

SoCal Series: The Reign are 6-3-1-1 against the Gulls this season and hold an 10-9-2-2 all-time record. These two teams battled last night at Citizens Business Bank Arena with the Gulls prevailing 4-3 in the shootout.

First Goal Chase: The team that grabs the game's opening goal has earned a point in every game in the head-to-head series this season. Ontario is 5-0-1-0 when scoring first in the series. San Diego is 4-0-0-1.

Series Leaders: Reign forward Jonny Brodzinski leads the head-to-head series with eight points (three goals, five assists) and Reign forwards T.J. Hensick and Mike Amadio lead all skaters in the series with four goals.

Purcell Picking Up Points: Reign forward Teddy Purcell scored a goal and two assists last night against San Diego and has three goals and 12 assists for 15 points in his last 14 games.

2016-17 Records Ontario: 36-20-10-1, 83 points (3rd, Pacific Division) San Diego: 42-20-3-2, 89 points (2nd, Pacific Division)

2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific) Oct. 15 Ontario at San Diego 2-0 Win Recap Nov. 27 San Diego at Ontario 4-3 Loss Recap Dec. 13 Ontario at San Diego 3-2 Win Recap Dec. 27 Ontario at San Diego 2-1 Overtime Win Recap Jan. 22 San Diego at Ontario 3-2 Shootout Win Recap Feb. 3 San Diego at Ontario 4-3 Overtime Loss Recap Feb. 4 Ontario at San Diego 2-0 Loss Recap Feb. 10 San Diego at Ontario 4-1 Loss Recap Apr. 7 Ontario at San Diego 4-0 Win Recap Apr. 8 San Diego at Ontario 3-1 Win Recap Apr. 14 San Diego at Ontario 4-3 Shootout Loss Recap Apr. 15 Ontario at San Diego 7:00 pm

2015-2016 Records Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, .684 winning percentage (1st place, Pacific Division) San Diego: 39-23-4-2, 82 points, .618 winning percentage (2nd place, Pacific Division)

Ontario vs. San Diego, All-Time 10-9-2-2

Head Coaches Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario) San Diego: Dallas Eakins (2nd year with Anaheim Ducks affiliate, 2nd with San Diego)

NHL Affiliate Ontario: Los Angeles Kings San Diego: Anaheim Ducks

