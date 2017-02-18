Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Clash with Barracuda Tonight
February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), take on the San Jose Barracuda tonight at 6:00 PT at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tonight is the seventh of eight regular-season meetings between the two teams.
Sprouts! The first 5,000 fans receive a Sprouts reusable grocery bag! Buy Tickets
Series at a Glance: The Reign are 3-2-1-0 against the Barracuda this season and 1-1-1-0 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The two teams last met six days ago in San Jose, with the Barracuda prevailing 4-1 and snapping the Reign's three-game winning streak in the series.
Ooooo Barracuda: The Barracuda are on a season-high 10-game winning streak entering tonight's contest with seven wins coming away from San Jose.
Privitera Providing Punch: Since returning to the Reign from the Manchester Monarchs (ECHL) on February 6, defenseman Alexx Privitera has three assists in his last two games.
A Helping Hand: Reign forward T.J. Hensick enters tonight's contest on a four-game assist streak with four assists.
O'Regan Leading the Way: Barracuda forward Daniel O'Regan is tied for eighth overall in the AHL and second among rookies with 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists).
Broadcast Central Listen Live: OntarioReign.com Twitter: @OntarioReign Facebook: OntarioReign
Game Notes
The Ontario Reign close a four-game homestand on Wednesday, February 22 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Grab a ticket, hot dog and soda starting at $25 and NO FEES with a Reign Power Play Pack! Buy Pack Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey. 2016-17 Records Ontario: 26-12-8-0, 60 points (3rd, Pacific Division) San Jose: 29-11-1-3, 62 points (1st, Pacific Division)
2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific) Oct. 22 San Jose at Ontario 5-4 Overtime Loss Recap Nov. 26 San Jose at Ontario 5-2 Loss Recap Dec. 18 Ontario at San Jose 4-3 Overtime Win Recap Jan. 13 Ontario at San Jose 3-2 Win Recap Jan. 21 San Jose at Ontario 7-2 Win Recap Feb. 12 Ontario at San 4-1 Loss Recap Feb. 18 San Jose at Ontario 6:00 pm Apr. 5 Ontario at San Jose 7:00 pm
Ontario vs. San Jose, All-Time 12-5-1-0
2015-2016 Records Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, .684 winning percentage (1st place, Pacific Division) San Jose: 31-26-8-3, 73 points, .537 winning percentage (4th place, Pacific Division)
Head Coaches Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario) San Jose: Roy Sommer (2nd season with San Jose, 19th season with San Jose Sharks top affiliate)
NHL Affiliate Ontario: Los Angeles Kings San Jose: San Jose Sharks
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2017
- Iowa Inks NHL Veteran Ryan Carter to a PTO - Iowa Wild
- Sabres Recall Baptiste - Rochester Americans
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Clash with Barracuda Tonight - Ontario Reign
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cory Conacher from Syracuse - Syracuse Crunch
- Gulls Win Fourth Consecutive Game with 3-2 Win over Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Wolves Brazed by Stars in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.