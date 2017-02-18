Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Clash with Barracuda Tonight

February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), take on the San Jose Barracuda tonight at 6:00 PT at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tonight is the seventh of eight regular-season meetings between the two teams.

Sprouts! The first 5,000 fans receive a Sprouts reusable grocery bag! Buy Tickets

Series at a Glance: The Reign are 3-2-1-0 against the Barracuda this season and 1-1-1-0 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The two teams last met six days ago in San Jose, with the Barracuda prevailing 4-1 and snapping the Reign's three-game winning streak in the series.

Ooooo Barracuda: The Barracuda are on a season-high 10-game winning streak entering tonight's contest with seven wins coming away from San Jose.

Privitera Providing Punch: Since returning to the Reign from the Manchester Monarchs (ECHL) on February 6, defenseman Alexx Privitera has three assists in his last two games.

A Helping Hand: Reign forward T.J. Hensick enters tonight's contest on a four-game assist streak with four assists.

O'Regan Leading the Way: Barracuda forward Daniel O'Regan is tied for eighth overall in the AHL and second among rookies with 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists).

Broadcast Central Listen Live: OntarioReign.com Twitter: @OntarioReign Facebook: OntarioReign

Game Notes

The Ontario Reign close a four-game homestand on Wednesday, February 22 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Grab a ticket, hot dog and soda starting at $25 and NO FEES with a Reign Power Play Pack! Buy Pack Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey. 2016-17 Records Ontario: 26-12-8-0, 60 points (3rd, Pacific Division) San Jose: 29-11-1-3, 62 points (1st, Pacific Division)

2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific) Oct. 22 San Jose at Ontario 5-4 Overtime Loss Recap Nov. 26 San Jose at Ontario 5-2 Loss Recap Dec. 18 Ontario at San Jose 4-3 Overtime Win Recap Jan. 13 Ontario at San Jose 3-2 Win Recap Jan. 21 San Jose at Ontario 7-2 Win Recap Feb. 12 Ontario at San 4-1 Loss Recap Feb. 18 San Jose at Ontario 6:00 pm Apr. 5 Ontario at San Jose 7:00 pm

Ontario vs. San Jose, All-Time 12-5-1-0

2015-2016 Records Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, .684 winning percentage (1st place, Pacific Division) San Jose: 31-26-8-3, 73 points, .537 winning percentage (4th place, Pacific Division)

Head Coaches Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario) San Jose: Roy Sommer (2nd season with San Jose, 19th season with San Jose Sharks top affiliate)

NHL Affiliate Ontario: Los Angeles Kings San Jose: San Jose Sharks

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.