Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign and Roadrunners Collide Tonight

January 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), visit the Tucson Roadrunners tonight at 6:05 PT at Tucson Arena in Tucson, AZ. Tonight is the fifth of 12 regular-season meetings between the two teams.

Wile E. Coyote Reigns Down: The Reign are 2-1-2-0 against the Roadrunners this season and 1-1-2-0 at Tucson Arena. Defenseman Vincent LoVerde leads the Reign and is tied for the series lead with five points (two goals, three assists).

Fire Away: The Reign rifled a season-high 48 shots against the Roadrunners on November 5 in Tucson and average just under 40 shots (39.2) against the Roadrunners per game.

Lending a Helping Hand: Defenseman Zac Leslie enters tonight's contest on a five-game assist streak (five assists).

Kempe Kashing In: Forward Adrian Kempe has two goals in his last three games and three goals in his last five contests.

Hensick on Verge of AHL History: Forward T.J. Hensick enters tonight's contest one point shy of 500 in his AHL career. In 535 career AHL games, Hensick holds 149 goals and 350 assists and looks to become the 90th player in league history to join the 500 club.

Broadcast Central Listen Live: OntarioReign.com Twitter: @OntarioReign Facebook: OntarioReign

Game Notes

The Reign wrap up a five-game in eight-day stretch Wednesday, January 18 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 6:05 PT Tucson Arena. Catch all the action at OntarioReign.com!

The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena Saturday, January 21 for Fire and Ice Night against the San Jose Barracuda at 6:00 p.m. at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The Reign and Bakersfield Condors clash on Sunday, January 22 for American Red Cross Day at 3:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The Reign will wear special super hero American Red Cross jerseys and host a postgame jersey auction. Buy Tickets

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

2016-17 Records Ontario: 19-7-6-0, 44 points (1st, Pacific Division) Tucson: 18-9-4-0, 40 points (3rd, Pacific Division)

2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Local) Nov. 4 Ontario at Tucson 3-2 Loss Recap Nov. 5 Ontario at Tucson 5-4 OT Loss Recap Dec. 2 Tucson at Ontario 4-1 Win Recap Dec. 7 Ontario at Tucson 3-2 Overtime Win Recap Dec. 9 Ontario at Tucson 5-4 Overtime Loss Recap Jan. 16 Ontario at Tucson 7:05 pm MST Jan. 18 Ontario at Tucson 7:05 pm MST Feb. 17 Tucson at Ontario 7:00 pm PST Feb. 22 Tucson at Ontario 7:00 pm PST Mar. 4 Tucson at Ontario 6:00 pm PST Mar. 11 Tucson at Ontario 6:00 pm PST Mar. 12 Tucson at Ontario 3:00 pm PDT

Ontario vs. Tucson, All-Time Head-to-Head Record 2-1-2-0

2015-2016 Records Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, .684 winning percentage (1st place, Pacific Division) Tucson: 26-42-3-5, 60 points, .395 winning percentage (7th place, Atlantic Division) - as Springfield Falcons

Head Coaches Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario) Tucson: Mark Lamb (1st season with Tucson)

NHL Affiliate Ontario: Los Angeles Kings Tucson: Arizona Coyotes

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.