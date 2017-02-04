Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign and Gulls Complete Home-And-Home

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), visit the San Diego Gulls tonight at 7:00 at Valley View Casino Center. Tonight is the seventh of 12 regular-season meetings between the two teams.

Drop the Gloves Against Breast Cancer: The Ontario Reign celebrated their second annual Pink in the Rink contest last night at Citizens Business Bank Arena, falling to the Gulls 4-3 in overtime in front of a sellout crowd of 9,491. Tonight, the Gulls host their second annual Pink in the Rink game at Valley View Casino Center. More Information

Go, Jonny Go! Reign forward Jonny Brodzinski leads the head-to-head series against the Gulls with seven points (two goals, five assists), has seven goals in his last six games and points in six of his last eight games (eight goals, one assist).

SoCal Series: The Reign are 4-1-1-0 against the Gulls this season and hold an 8-7-2-1 all-time record. This season, the last five meetings have been decided by one goal and the last three in either overtime or a shootout.

Streaking: The Gulls enter tonight's contest on a season-high 10-game point streak (9-0-0-1). The Reign are currently riding a six-game point streak (4-0-2-0).

Close Call: This season, 28 of the Reign's 40 games have been decided by one goal (15-5-8-0).

Extra Hockey: Last night was the Reign's AHL-leading 16th appearance in overtime (6-8 in overtime, 2-0 in the shootout).

Game Notes

2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific) Oct. 15 Ontario at San Diego 2-0 Win Recap Nov. 27 San Diego at Ontario 4-3 Loss Recap Dec. 13 Ontario at San Diego 3-2 Win Recap Dec. 27 Ontario at San Diego 2-1 Overtime Win Recap Jan. 22 San Diego at Ontario 3-2 Shootout Win Recap Feb. 3 San Diego at Ontario 4-3 Overtime Loss Recap Feb. 4 Ontario at San Diego 7:00 pm Feb. 10 San Diego at Ontario 7:00 pm Apr. 7 Ontario at San Diego 7:00 pm Apr. 8 San Diego at Ontario 6:00 pm Apr. 14 San Diego at Ontario 7:00 pm Apr. 15 Ontario at San Diego 7:00 pm

2015-2016 Records Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, .684 winning percentage (1st place, Pacific Division) San Diego: 39-23-4-2, 82 points, .618 winning percentage (2nd place, Pacific Division)

Ontario vs. San Diego, All-Time 8-7-2-1

Head Coaches Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario) San Diego: Dallas Eakins (2nd year with Anaheim Ducks affiliate, 2nd with San Diego)

NHL Affiliate Ontario: Los Angeles Kings San Diego: Anaheim Ducks

