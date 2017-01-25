Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign and Condors Collide at Citizens

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), host the Bakersfield Condors tonight at 7:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tonight is the fifth of 10 regular-season meetings between the two teams.

Series at a Glance: The Reign are 3-0-1-0 against the Condors this season and last met in on January 14 in Ontario with the Reign prevailing 3-2. Reign forward Brett Sutter leads the head-to-head series with four points (three goals, one assist). All time, the Reign are 11-4-1-0 against the Condors.

All-Star Jack Campbell: Yesterday, Reign goaltender Jack Campbell was named to the Pacific Division All-Star roster for the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic this weekend. Campbell is 3-0-1 against the Condors and started the last 21 consecutive games going 15-4-2 and allowed two goals or less in 13 of the 21 contests.

The Best Offense is a Good Defense: Defenseman Vincent LoVerde is tied for 13th among AHL defensemen with 23 points (six goals, 17 assists).

Two Turntables and a Hockey Stick? Condors forward Taylor Beck is third in the AHL with 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) and has three points (three assists) against the Reign.

Game Notes

2016-17 Records Ontario: 21-9-6-0, 48 points (1st, Pacific Division) Bakersfield: 15-15-4-1, 35 points (7th, Pacific Division)

2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific) Dec. 16 Bakersfield at Ontario 3-2 Win Game Summary Dec. 26 Bakersfield at Ontario 4-3 Overtime Win Game Summary Jan. 7 Ontario at Bakersfield 3-2 Overtime Loss Game Summary Jan. 14 Bakersfield at Ontario 3-2 Win Game Summary Jan. 25 Bakersfield at Ontario 7:00 pm Feb. 8 Bakersfield at Ontario 7:00 pm Feb. 24 Ontario at Bakersfield 7:00 pm Mar. 10 Ontario at Bakersfield 7:00 pm Mar. 31 Ontario at Bakersfield 7:00 pm Apr. 1 Ontario at Bakersfield 6:00 pm

2015-2016 Records Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, .684 winning percentage (1st place, Pacific Division) Bakersfield: 31-28-7-2, 71 points, .552 winning percentage (5th place, Pacific Division)

Ontario vs. Bakersfield, All-Time 11-4-1-0

Head Coaches Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario) Bakersfield: Gerry Fleming (3rd season with Edmonton affiliate, 2nd with Bakersfield)

NHL Affiliate Ontario: Los Angeles Kings Bakersfield: Edmonton Oilers

