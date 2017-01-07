Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign and Condors Clash in Outdoor

January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), visit the Bakersfield Condors for the Outdoor Classic tonight at 6:00 PT at Bakersfield College Memorial Stadium. Tonight is the third of 10 regular-season meetings between the two teams and the second AHL Outdoor Classic in California.

AHL Outdoor Game History The Ontario-Bakersfield Outdoor Classic will be the ninth outdoor game in American Hockey League history. The Condors visited Raley Field in Sacramento last season on Dec. 19, 2015 for the AHL's first outdoor game in California, a 3-2 loss to Stockton. Seven of the eight previous AHL Outdoor games have been decided by a single goal.

Other cities to host AHL outdoor games include Syracuse, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Detroit, Michigan; Hershey, Pennsylvania; Rochester, New York; Hamilton, Ontario and Hartford, Connecticut.

NHL Alumni and Celebrity Game: The LA Kings Alumni battled the Edmonton Oilers Alumni in the NHL Alumni and Celebrity Game as a part of the Outdoor Classic in Bakersfield, California. Hear from and go behind the scenes with LA Kings legends Luc Robitaille, Sean O'Donnell, Daryl Evans, Hubie McDonough, Rob Blake and Hollywood celebrities Michael Rosenbaum and Patrick O'Brien Demsey. Watch Highlights and Interviews

Beating the Buzzards: The Reign are 2-0-0-0 against the Condors this season after picking up a 3-2 victory on December 16 and a 4-3 overtime win on December 26. Condors forward Anton Slepyshev leads the series with three points (three assists). Six members of the Reign hold two points against the Condors.

The 700 Club: Ontario Reign forward Brett Sutter is one game from 700 in his professional career. Through 699 contests, Sutter has 109 goals and 166 assists for 275 points. The Viking, Alberta, native scored three goals and two assists for the Reign in his last six games.

Continue the Climb: Since November 12, the Reign are 14-3-2-0 and enter tonight's game on a season-high six-game winning streak.

Skating at High Speed: The Reign's MPH line (Mersch/Purcell/Hensick) has created nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points over the last seven games. Teddy Purcell (three goals, seven assists) and T.J. Hensick (two goals, eight assists) enter tonight's game on seven-game point streaks.

Broadcast Central Listen Live: OntarioReign.com Twitter: @OntarioReign Facebook: OntarioReign

Game Notes

The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Wednesday, January 11 to take on the Texas Stars at 7:00 p.m. Grab a ticket to the game, hot dog and soda for as little as $25 with NO FEES with a Reign Power Play Pack! Buy Power Play Pack

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

2016-17 Records Ontario: 17-6-5-0, 39 points (1st, Pacific Division) Bakersfield: 11-12-4-1, 27 points (8th, Pacific Division)

2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific) Dec. 16 Bakersfield at Ontario 3-2 Win Game Summary Dec. 26 Bakersfield at Ontario 4-3 Overtime Win Game Summary Jan. 7 Ontario at Bakersfield 6:00 pm Jan. 14 Bakersfield at Ontario 6:00 pm Jan. 25 Bakersfield at Ontario 7:00 pm Feb. 8 Bakersfield at Ontario 7:00 pm Feb. 24 Ontario at Bakersfield 7:00 pm Mar. 10 Ontario at Bakersfield 7:00 pm Mar. 31 Ontario at Bakersfield 7:00 pm Apr. 1 Ontario at Bakersfield 6:00 pm

2015-2016 Records Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, .684 winning percentage (1st place, Pacific Division) Bakersfield: 31-28-7-2, 71 points, .552 winning percentage (5th place, Pacific Division)

Ontario vs. Bakersfield, All-Time 10-4-0-0

Head Coaches Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario) Bakersfield: Gerry Fleming (3rd season with Edmonton affiliate, 2nd with Bakersfield)

NHL Affiliate Ontario: Los Angeles Kings Bakersfield: Edmonton Oilers

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.