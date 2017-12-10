Ontario Reign and Texas Stars Collide

News Release

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), visit the Texas Stars tonight at 5:00 PT at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. Tonight is the first of four meetings between the two clubs.

Lone Star Rivalry:

The Reign and Stars meet for the 11th time in their Pacific Division rivalry with the Reign holding a 7-2-1-0 all-time record. In Cedar Park, the Reign are 3-1-1-0. Last season, former captain Vincent LoVerde led the Reign with six points (two goals, four assists). Former Stars and current Reign goalie Jack Campbell went 1-1-0 in the series with a 3:53 goals-against average and .877 save percentage.

Highways and Byways:

Tonight's contest is the third game of a five-game road trip for the Reign. The Reign opened the journey last Sunday ( 4-2 Win ) and Tuesday ( 5-2 loss ), splitting a pair of games with the Tucson Roadrunners.

New Faces for Reign:

On Tuesday, the Reign received NHL veteran Matt Moulson on loan from the Buffalo Sabres of the NHL. Yesterday, defenseman Jordan Subban was assigned to the Reign by the Kings after being acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks late Thursday.

Moving on Up:

The Reign are 9-3-0-1 in their last 13 games and have five wins over their last seven games.

Luff Lights it Up:

Forward Matt Luff is currently on a five-game point streak (one goal, five assists). Forward T.J. Hensick rides a four-game point streak (three goals, two assist) heading into tonight's game.

Scouting the Stars:

Veteran forward Travis Morin leads the Stars with 26 points (give goals, 21 assists) and is tied for fourth in the AHL in scoring and tied for first in the league in assists. Rookie Roope Hintz is tied for 13th among first-year players with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists).

Quick Turnaround for Stars:

Texas hosted the Bakersfield Condors last night in Cedar Park, prevailing 4-3 in overtime. The Condors erased a 2-1 Stars lead early in the third period before Sheldon Dries recorded his seventh goal of the season with one minute left in the extra session. Game Summary

Game Notes

The Ontario Reign move on to take on the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PT at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The five-game road trip comes to a close on Wednesday, December 13 against San Antonio at 5:30 p.m. PT. Follow along on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign .

The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Friday, December 15 against the Stockton Heat at 7:00 for Throwback Night. Join Kingston and familiar friends, Blaze and the Dark Knight! The Reign will be wearing special throwback jerseys and hosting a silent jersey auction! Friday is also $2 Bud Light Friday! Pick up a Reign Power Play Pack and receive a ticket, hot dog and soda starting at $25 with NO FEES at OntarioReign.com !

2017-18 Regular-Season Records:

Ontario: 9-9-0-1, 19 points (5th, Pacific Division)

Texas: 15-9-0-1, 31 points (3rd, Pacific Division)

2017-18 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Dec. 9 Ontario at Texas 7:00 pm CST

Dec. 13 Ontario at Texas 7:30 pm CST

Dec. 20 Texas at Ontario 7:00 pm PST

Jan. 15 Texas at Ontario 1:00 pm PST

2016-17 Regular-Season Records

Ontario: 36-21-10-1, 83 points (3rd, Pacific Division)

Texas: 34-37-1-4, 73 points (7th, Pacific Division)

Ontario vs. Texas, All-Time

7-2-1-0

