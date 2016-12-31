Ontario Fury Can't Stop Sockers in Fourth, Fall 10-6

December 31, 2016 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Ontario Fury News Release





The Ontario Fury, Driven by Mark Christopher Chevrolet, held four leads Friday night against San Diego, but the Sockers had the last one, scoring five fourth quarter goals to defeat the Fury 10-6 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tino Nunez's goal 2:32 into the fourth quarter gave Ontario a 6-5 lead. But Kraig Chiles scored his second of the night just eight seconds later to tie the game, and Matt Clare scored a power play goal almost two minutes after that to give San Diego the final advantage. Nick Perera, a former Socker, opened the scoring for the Fury, and had the team's first two goals, giving Ontario the lead both times. He finished with the two goals and an assist. But Brandon Escoto answered all three of Ontario's first three goals, scoring the hat trick to tie the game at 3 midway through the second quarter. Then there was a bit of history, as Chiles scored with 4:37 left in the half, giving him his 299th goal in a San Diego uniform, making him the Sockers' all-time greatest goal scorer. He finished the night with 300 career goals on a two-goal, two-assist effort. Leonardo de Oliveira had two goals for the Fury. Ontario had three rookies in the lineup Friday night, as veteran defenders Eric Guzman and Jinho Kim were out of town on family business. Ontario heads out on the road next weekend, with a pair of games at each end of California. Friday night, the Fury will be at Turlock Indoor Soccer to take on the Express, who are undefeated at home. Ontario then drives back down south, where they will again take on the Sockers, this time at Valley View Casino Center. Both games will be streamed live on the MASL TV Channel on Youtube. The Fury will return home Jan. 13, 2017, to take on the Kansas City Comets at 7 p.m. It will be Scheu Family YMCA Night, as the Fury will don special uniforms that will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the YMCA. Tickets are available at the Citizens Business Bank Arena box office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket packages are also available by calling the Fury's office at 909-457-0252.

