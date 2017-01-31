Oniel Fisher Named to Jamaican National Team for International

January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Seattle Sounders FC News Release





25-year-old defender joins Reggae Boyz ahead of friendly against the United States in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Friday, February 3 (4:00 p.m. PT / FS1, UNiMas, UDN); Fisher also receives U.S. Green Card, no longer occupying Sounders FC international roster slot

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC defender Oniel Fisher has been called into the Jamaican National Team ahead of Friday's international friendly against the United States in Chattanooga, Tennessee (4:00 p.m. PT / FS1, UniMas, UDN). Fisher has one cap for the Reggae Boyz, when he made his international debut in a 3-1 win against Trinidad and Tobago on August 11, 2010. In Friday's friendly, Jamaica is set to face a USMNT squad that includes Sounders FC players Jordan Morris, Brad Evans and Chad Marshall.

Fisher, 25, has appeared in 29 matches for Sounders FC across all competitions over the past two seasons, including 18 MLS regular season matches and five postseason fixtures. The Jamaican international was selected in the Second Round (40th overall) in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft following a standout career at the University of New Mexico.

Additionally, Sounders FC today announced that Fisher has received his U.S. Green Card, granting him permanent resident status in the United States, effective immediately. With resident status, Fisher no longer occupies an international roster slot on the club's roster.

There are now six players who occupy international roster slots on Seattle's active roster: Alvaro Fernandez, Joevin Jones, NicolÃ¡s Lodeiro, Gustav Svensson, Nouhou Tolo and RomÃ¡n Torres.

The 2017 Sounders FC preseason presented by adidas began on Tuesday, January 24 and includes training camps in Tucson and Charleston before the MLS opener on Saturday, March 4 against the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium. 2017 Season Ticket Memberships are still available by calling 877-MLS-GOAL or emailing Sales@SoundersFC.com . Complete information on all Sounders FC ticket packages can be found at SoundersFC.com/Tickets.

- SOUNDERS FC -

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.