Oniel Fisher Named to Jamaican National Team for International
January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Seattle Sounders FC News Release
25-year-old defender joins Reggae Boyz ahead of friendly against the United States in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Friday, February 3 (4:00 p.m. PT / FS1, UNiMas, UDN); Fisher also receives U.S. Green Card, no longer occupying Sounders FC international roster slot
SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC defender Oniel Fisher has been called into the Jamaican National Team ahead of Friday's international friendly against the United States in Chattanooga, Tennessee (4:00 p.m. PT / FS1, UniMas, UDN). Fisher has one cap for the Reggae Boyz, when he made his international debut in a 3-1 win against Trinidad and Tobago on August 11, 2010. In Friday's friendly, Jamaica is set to face a USMNT squad that includes Sounders FC players Jordan Morris, Brad Evans and Chad Marshall.
Fisher, 25, has appeared in 29 matches for Sounders FC across all competitions over the past two seasons, including 18 MLS regular season matches and five postseason fixtures. The Jamaican international was selected in the Second Round (40th overall) in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft following a standout career at the University of New Mexico.
Additionally, Sounders FC today announced that Fisher has received his U.S. Green Card, granting him permanent resident status in the United States, effective immediately. With resident status, Fisher no longer occupies an international roster slot on the club's roster.
There are now six players who occupy international roster slots on Seattle's active roster: Alvaro Fernandez, Joevin Jones, NicolÃ¡s Lodeiro, Gustav Svensson, Nouhou Tolo and RomÃ¡n Torres.
The 2017 Sounders FC preseason presented by adidas began on Tuesday, January 24 and includes training camps in Tucson and Charleston before the MLS opener on Saturday, March 4 against the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium. 2017 Season Ticket Memberships are still available by calling 877-MLS-GOAL or emailing Sales@SoundersFC.com . Complete information on all Sounders FC ticket packages can be found at SoundersFC.com/Tickets.
- SOUNDERS FC -
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2017
- Timbers Face Nk Istra 1961 in Second Preseason Match - Portland Timbers
- Oniel Fisher Named to Jamaican National Team for International - Seattle Sounders FC
- Coy Craft Called into U.S. Under-20 National Team Camp Ahead Of - FC Dallas
- Cathro, Huitema on Canada Women's National Team Roster - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New York City FC Announces Updated Schedule for the 2017 MLS Regular - New York City FC
- USL Announces 2017 Sounders FC 2 Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago's Soldier Field to Host - Chicago Fire
- Soldier Field in Chicago to Host 2017 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - MLS
- Paunovic to Coach 2017 Target MLS All-Star Game - Chicago Fire
- Whitecaps FC 2 Announce 2017 USL Schedule - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- U.S. U-20 National Team Invites Real Salt Lake Trio to CONCACAF Championship Prep Camp - Real Salt Lake
- Toronto FC Sign French- Dr Congolese Defender Chris Mavinga - Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Mourn the Loss of Former - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New York Red Bulls Sign Center Back Hassan Ndam - New York Red Bulls
- Timbers Defender Gbenga Arokoyo to Undergo Surgery for Achilles - Portland Timbers
- Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Haris Medunjanin - Philadelphia Union
- Finally Back to Full Health, Manneh Ready to Shine - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake MF Omar Holness Called into Jamaica for Friendlies - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.