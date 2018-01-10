One Week Remains Until 22nd Annual Hot Stove Banquet

News Release

Cedar Rapids, IA - Just one week remains to purchase tickets for the 22nd Annual Hot Stove Banquet featuring the Twins Winter Caravan on Wednesday, January 17th at the Eastbank Venue and Lounge in Cedar Rapids. Doors for the banquet open at 5:30 PM.

The 22nd Annual Hot Stove Banquet features a dinner, a silent auction and the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan, emceed by Twins radio broadcaster Kris Atteberry. All proceeds from the Hot Stove Banquet benefit the Kernels 'Take the Lead' Community Initiative Program and the Kernels Foundation.

Scheduled to appear as part of the Twins Winter Caravan are former Kernels and current Twins Mitch Garver and Zack Granite, 2018 Kernels Manager Toby Gardenhire, 2018 Kernels hitting coach Brian Dinkelman, Twins Director of Minor League Operations Jeremy Zoll and radio broadcaster Kris Atteberry. An autograph session will follow the Twins Winter Caravan.

Tickets for the reception are now on sale and are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium during regular business hours (9 AM to 5 PM), or by phone at (319) 363-3887. Reception tickets may also be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com until Tuesday, January 16th.

KZIA and KGYM are proud media sponsors of the 22nd Annual Hot Stove Banquet.

