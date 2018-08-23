One-Run Win Moves Nuts One Game Out

August 23, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





Stockton, CA. - Jordan Cowan's seventh-inning double broke a late tie to propel the Modesto Nuts to a 3-2 win against the Stockton Ports on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The win moves the Nuts (55-73; 25-33) one game back of first place with 12 games to play.

Against Ports (70-58; 26-32) starter Evan Manarino (L, 4-7), Louis Boyd reached on an infield single and moved to second on an error with one out in the seventh. After Kevin Santa grounded out, Jordan Cowan flipped a double down the left-field line to put the Nuts in front for good.

Jeffeson Medina tossed a perfect seventh and eighth innings with four strikeouts. Jack Anderson (S, 1/5) induced a game-ending double play to secure the Nuts' fifth win in the last six games.

The Nuts took an early lead when Anthony Jimenez plated Santa with a two-out RBI single in the first. Evan White added to the Nuts' lead with a solo home run in the third, his second home run in the series.

Manarino lasted seven innings but allowed three runs on eight hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

Nick Wells struggled with his commanded in four-plus innings of work. He stranded six runners in the first three innings. The lefty could not record an out in the fifth inning. He walked a man, hit a man and surrendered a bunt base hit to load the bases. Wells walked Viosergy Rosa with the bases loaded to bring in the Ports' first run of the game. Wells came out of the game after that.

Wells worked four innings and was charged with two runs on four hits with seven walks and four strikeouts.

David Ellingson (W, 1-0) entered the game in the fifth inning and walked the first batter he faced to allow the tying run to score. Ellingson retired the next three hitters after that to keep the game tied. He worked two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

The Nuts go for sweep against the Ports in the three-game series finale on Thursday night. First pitch in Stockton is at 7:10 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 7:00 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.