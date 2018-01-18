Olympic Night & Wiener Dog Race

News Release

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The RiverKings have announced this season's Wiener Dog Race Night on Friday, January 26 versus the Knoxville Ice Bears. The wiener dog race will be part of the team's larger Olympic Night theme.

Fans in attendance will not only see wiener dogs racing during the intermissions, they'll also see the RiverKings players sporting themed jerseys which will be available for purchase via live auction after the game.

To go with the on-ice festivities, those in attendance are welcome to bring their furry friends to cheer on their canine racers. Pooches will be admitted with proof of rabies vaccination, a signed waiver, and a $5 (cash-only) donation to the RiverKings Reach Out Fund at Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi.

It's another Chick-Fil-A Friends and Family Four Pack Night where fans can get four tickets, four hats, and four food vouchers to Chick-Fil-A Southaven for only $36. To get your tickets, visit riverkings.com/familypacks.

Ticket packages including an Olympic themed RiverThing bobble-head can also be had at riverkings.com/Olympics.

To register your WIENER DOG to participate in the race, visit riverkings.com/pups. Registration is free, and those participating will have their $5 donation waived. Only wiener dogs (Dachshund) will be accepted to compete in the race. All breeds are welcome to attend the game and those not racing do not have to register.

