oly Named to 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the rosters for the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Indy Fuel on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network. Included among those named to this year's All-Star Classic is Colorado Eagles forward Michael Joly, who has posted a league leading 24 goals to go along with 14 assists and a +21 rating.

"It means a lot that I have the chance to represent the Eagles organization and all of the fans," said Joly. "I really hope to entertain them and have fun during the upcoming All-Star Classic."

Earlier this season, Joly assembled a 12-game point streak, while also scoring at least one goal in eight straight contests, tying a Colorado Eagles team record. The 22 year-old compiled a rookie season in 2016-17 that saw him notch 23 goals and 17 assists in just 29 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In addition, the Gatineau, Quebec native also appeared in 31 AHL contests with the Hartford Wolf Pack and San Antonio Rampage, collecting six goals and six assists. In four seasons of play at the major-junior level, Joly registered 128 goals and 108 assists in 219 games with Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound winger scored 44 goals and added 30 assists in 64 games during the 2013-14 campaign, while scoring 33 goals in his final season with Rimouski.

For the first time in ECHL history, the All-Star Classic will feature not two, but four teams, representing each of the League's divisions. In a format similar to those adapted by the NHL and AHL All-Star Games, the four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament in order to crown a winner. The two semifinal matches will be played within the Eastern and Western Conferences; with the East Division taking on the South Division and the Central Division facing the Mountain Division. The 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place after the second semifinal game, with the championship round following immediately at the conclusion of the Skills Competition.

The 2018 rosters feature 27 first-time ECHL All-Star selections, 12 rookies and nine players who have been selected in the NHL Entry Draft.

More than 65 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 51 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The rosters were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media. Each of the ECHL teams is represented by a player in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

North Division All-Stars

G - Etienne Marcoux, Indy Fuel

D - Matt Petgrave, Brampton Beast

F - Woody Hudson, Worcester Railers

F - Alex Krushelnyski, Reading Royals

F - Ty Loney, Adirondack Thunder

F - Joel Lowry, Manchester Monarchs

F - Cody Wydo, Wheeling Nailers

South Division All-Stars

G - Martin Ouellette, Florida Everblades

D - Christopher Dienes, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Nolan Valleau, Orlando Solar Bears

F - Grant Besse, Norfolk Admirals

F - Taylor Cammarata, South Carolina Stingrays

F - Caleb Herbert, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Phil Lane, Atlanta Gladiators

Central Division All-Stars

G - Pat Nagle, Toledo Walleye

D - Kyle Bushee, Kalamazoo Wings

D - Willie Raskob, Quad City Mallards

F - Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Mike McMurtry, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Michael Neal, Indy Fuel

F - Artur Tyanulin, Fort Wayne Komets

Mountain Division All-Stars

G - Shane Starrett, Wichita Thunder

D - David Makowski, Allen Americans

D - Cliff Watson, Utah Grizzlies

F - Conner Bleakley, Tulsa Oilers

F - Michael Joly, Colorado Eagles

F - Justin Parizek, Idaho Steelheads

F - Dante Salituro, Rapid City Rush

