Oliver Bjorkstrand Added by Columbus On Emergency Call

December 21, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, announced Wednesday that the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets added second-year right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand on emergency recall. A 6'0", 175 lb. right-handed native of Herning, Demark, Bjorkstrand posted 10-4-14 with six penalty minutes and a -5 rating in 20 appearances for Cleveland this season and supplied 0-1-1 with six penalty minutes and a -1 rating in five appearances for the Blue Jackets in 2016-17.

In his rookie campaign a season ago, Bjorkstrand, a third-round selection by Columbus (89th overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, posted 4-4-8 with a +6 rating in 12 appearances for the Blue Jackets and contributed 17-12-29 with ten penalty minutes and an even rating in 51 regular-season appearances for the Monsters.

Bjorkstrand added 10-6-16 with two penalty minutes in 17 playoff appearances for the Monsters, en route to Calder Cup Playoff MVP honors and a Calder Cup Championship. In last year's AHL postseason, Bjorkstrand posted a league-record three overtime goals, including the Cup-clinching score in the Monsters' 1-0 overtime victory over the Hershey Bears in game four on the Calder Cup Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 11, 2015, and tied an all-time AHL record with six game-winning markers in a single postseason.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Thursday home clash vs. the Charlotte Checkers with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Tickets for every Monsters home game start at just $10 and are on sale now! Full and partial season ticket memberships are also available and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.