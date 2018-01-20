Olczyk Recalled, Anselmini Assigned to Fuel

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs have recalled forward Tommy Olczyk from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel, and assigned defenseman Brandon Anselmini to the Fuel.

Olczyk, 27, has scored 11 points on eight goals and three assists in 31 games with the Fuel this season. He is currently tied for third on the team in goals, and his two power-play tallies trail only Ryan and Matt Rupert for the most among Fuel skaters this year. The Long Grove, Ill. native also netted his first career hat trick on Dec. 23 vs. Cincinnati and capped his stint with the Fuel with an assist in their most recent game on Jan. 13 at Quad City.

Overall, Olczyk has combined for 24 points (14g, 10a) in 75 career ECHL games with the Alaska Aces (2016-17) and Indy (2017-18). He is the son of former Chicago Blackhawks forward and current team broadcaster, Eddie Olcyzk.

Anselmini, 24, was originally recalled from the Fuel on Dec. 10 and has collected two penalty minutes and seven shots in seven AHL games with the IceHogs this season. The Guelph, Ontario native made his Rockford debut on Dec. 12 vs. Chicago and has skated to an even plus/minus rating in all but one of his seven appearances with the Hogs. He now returns to the Fuel where he has totaled five points (1g, 5a) and 22 penalty minutes in 11 contests in 2017-18.

Next Home Game: The IceHogs take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The contest marks another Fas Fuel Winning Weekday in 2017-18. If the Hogs win, tickets from Tuesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value to the following Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays game on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

