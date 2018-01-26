Olczyk Assigned to Indy

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs have assigned forward Tommy Olczyk to their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Olczyk, 27, has spent the majority of the 2017-18 season with the Fuel, collecting 11 points on eight goals and three assists in 31 ECHL games. He ranked third on the team in goals prior to joining the IceHogs, and netted his first professional hat trick with three shorthanded tallies on Dec. 23 vs. Cincinnati.

The Long Grove, Ill. native was originally recalled by Rockford on Jan. 18 and made his AHL debut with the IceHogs on Jan. 20 at Grand Rapids. He is the son of former Chicago Blackhawks forward and current team broadcaster, Eddie Olczyk.

Next Home Game: Friday, Jan. 26 | Rockford vs Ontario Reign (7 p.m.) The IceHogs welcome the Ontario Reign to the BMO Harris Bank Center for Pink in the Rink Night, presented by SwedishAmerican, on Jan. 26. The Hogs will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Rockford Peaches by donning Peaches-inspired jerseys, which will be available via blind-silent auction and raffle during the game, as well as via online auction in the weeks following, with proceeds benefiting breast cancer research.

