OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 23, 2018

August 23, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Omaha Storm Chasers (59-68) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (67-59)

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Games #127 of 140/Home #66 of 70 (38-27)

Pitching Probables: OMA-RHP Trevor Oaks (8-6, 2.81) vs. OKC-RHP Logan Bawcom (1-3, 6.38)

Thursday, August 23, 2018 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

TV: YurView on Cox (Channel 1333/703) - Alex Freedman & Grant Hansen

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Randy Renner

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers close out their series against the Omaha Storm Chasers at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With 14 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers lead the American Northern Division by a half-game ahead of second-place Colorado Springs and 8.5 games ahead of third-place Omaha...Cox Communications will televise tonight's game live on YurView on Cox (Channel 1333) beginning five minutes before first pitch.

Last Game: Travis Taijeron and Kyle Garlick each homered to help send the Dodgers to a 5-2 win against Omaha Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took the game's first lead in the second inning. Will Smith singled with two outs before Taijeron homered out to left field to put the Dodgers in front, 2-0. Omaha's Humberto Arteaga connected on a RBI single in the fifth inning to cut the Dodgers' lead to 2-1. Arteaga later evened the scored with a solo homer in the top of the seventh inning. The Dodgers went back ahead in the bottom of the inning when Rocky Gale hit a grounder that got past Omaha shortstop Nicky Lopez, scoring two runs. Garlick's solo homer in the eighth inning extended the Dodgers' lead to 5-2. Dodgers starting pitcher Brock Stewart allowed one run and three hits over five innings with one walk and one strikeout, but did not factor into the decision. Reliever Joe Broussard (5-4) was credited with the win after giving up the game-tying homer in the seventh. Brian Schlitter tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure his 17th save of the season. Omaha starting pitcher Jake Kalish (6-6) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs and three hits over six-plus innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Bawcom (1-3) is slated to make his sixth start with OKC tonight...He made his last start in Omaha Aug. 16, allowing three runs and four hits over 2.2 innings. He exited the game in the third inning with the bases loaded and went on to be charged with the loss in the team's 4-3 defeat...Bawcom has spent most of his time this season with Double-A Tulsa, making 12 starts and going 4-6 with a 4.43 ERA, 42 K's and 19 walks over 61.0 IP...He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers May 16 after making three starts with the independent Sugar Land Skeeters to begin the season...The 2018 season marks his third stint in the Dodgers organization. He was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 17th round in 2010 from UT-Arlington...He spent most of the 2016 season with OKC as well, serving as a key swingman among the pitching staff, going 6-5 with a 1.92 ERA over 31 appearances, including 12 starts...He split the 2017 season between Triple-A El Paso (San Diego) and Triple-A Nashville (Oakland), going a combined 2-5 with a 3.31 ERA over 47 relief appearances...Today is his 11th career appearance and third career start against the Storm Chasers (1-2, 4.26 ERA).

Against the Storm Chasers: 2018: 7-8 2017: 7-10 All-time: 156-145 At OKC: 79-70

The Dodgers and Omaha are meeting for their final series of the regular season and for the second series of the season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Omaha won the last series between the teams Aug. 13-16 at Werner Park, posting wins in the final three games of the four-game series...Entering tonight, Omaha has won four of the last five games against the Dodgers, as well as five of the last seven. The Dodgers have not won consecutive games against Omaha since taking three straight, May 31-June 2...The Dodgers started 4-2 against the Storm Chasers this season but are 3-6 since...Edwin Ríos leads the Dodgers with 22 hits through 15 games, including eight doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored...The Storm Chasers won the 2017 season series, 10-7, marking the fifth time in seven years they won the season series, as well as the seventh time in 10 years. The Storm Chasers have clinched at least a split in this year's season series, meaning OKC will split or lose the season series with Omaha for the seventh time in the last eight seasons (1-5-1 through 2017).

Dinger Details: After hitting just one home run over their last 10 games entering Friday's homestand opener, and just six homers through the first 15 games of August, the Dodgers have homered in six straight games, totaling seven dingers. Even with the recent bump, OKC's 13 dingers this month are tied for third-fewest in the PCL...Last night, both Travis Taijeron and Kyle Garlick homered, accounting for OKC's third multi-homer game of the month and first since Aug. 5 in Reno when Edwin Ríos and Donovan Solano both homered...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed homers in back-to-back games for the first time since Aug. 6-7 in Reno and in back-to-back games at home for the first time since July 27-28 vs. El Paso. The team's 93 home runs allowed this season are fewest in the PCL.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers have been held to eight hits or less in each of the last nine games, including just five hits last night. During that time, the Dodgers are batting .196 (56x286), including 14-for-68 (.206) with runners in scoring position. They have scored 30 runs during the stretch, and although the hits have not been plentiful, they have managed to tally at least five runs in four of the last six games...The offense has struggled especially over the last five meetings with Omaha, batting .181 (29x160), with a total of 11 runs while going 4-for-27 with RISP...The lack of offensive production has also been prevalent at home of late. In the team's last 14 games in Bricktown, the Dodgers have batted just .226 (102x451) and have scored a total of 48 runs, with two or fewer runs seven times. That includes a .234 clip with RISP (27x115).

Along the Ríos Grande: Edwin Ríos doubled last night and is 5-for-9 over the last three games with two doubles, a homer, four RBI and two runs scored...He leads the Dodgers with 22 hits in 15 games against Omaha this season, batting .386 with a team-high eight doubles and nine RBI. He also has two homers and eight runs scored...Ríos has overtaken the team lead with 48 RBI this season. His 22 doubles are tied for second-most among Dodgers players and his 79 total hits rank fourth, having played in 74 of the team's 126 games.

Ya Better Call Taijeron: Since returning to the field Aug. 18 after about one month on the Disabled List, Travis Taijeron has hit safely in four of five games, going 5-for-12 with a double, homer, three RBI and two runs scored...Last night he was the only OKC hitter to record a multi-hit game, and he also picked up his 11th multi-RBI game of the season, which is tied for the team lead. He also became just the second Dodger to reach 10 home runs this season.

It's Hard to Run When You Can't Walk: Last night marked the 14th time this season the Dodgers didn't draw a walk. Their 325 walks this season rank last among the 90 Minor League teams in High-A or above and are 114th among the 120 full season Minor League teams...OKC is on pace to draw 361 walks. The fewest walks the team has drawn in one season since joining the PCL in 1998 is 415 (2006).

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 6-3 in series finales when they have a chance to win the series and are 2-0 in rubber matches...Tim Locastro has been hit by pitch 14 times this month --- more than any other player in the Majors or Minors...During the current homestand, the bullpen has given up a lead three times in six games. The relief staff has collectively posted a 5.00 ERA, .322 BAA and 1.60 WHIP this month.

