OKC Dodgers Announce 2017 Coaching Staff

December 21, 2016 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY - The Los Angeles Dodgers and Oklahoma City Dodgers have announced the 2017 OKC Dodgers field staff, with all four staff members from 2016 returning in the same roles.

For the second consecutive season, Bill Haselman will serve as the team's manager and he will be joined by pitching coach Matt Herges, hitting coach Shawn Wooten, and coach Luis Matos.

In his first season as a Triple-A manager, Haselman guided the OKC Dodgers to an 81-60 regular season record and an American Northern Division title. After defeating the Nashville Sounds in the first round of the playoffs, OKC advanced to the PCL Championship Series for the third time since joining the league in 1998. It also marked the third time in his last four seasons as a manager Haselman led his team to its league championship series.

The 2017 season will mark Haselman's fourth in the Dodgers organization and his seventh overall as a minor league manager. Prior to joining OKC, he spent the 2015 season with High-A Rancho Cucamonga and led the Quakes to the team's first California League championship since 1994. He has also managed minor league teams for the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels and has compiled a career record of 427-413. Haselman's coaching career began with the Boston Red Sox as their first base coach (2004, 2006) and bullpen coach (2005).

Over a 13-year Major League career, Haselman played primarily as a catcher for the Texas Rangers (1990, 1998, 2000-02), Seattle Mariners (1992-94), Boston Red Sox (1995-97, 2003), and Detroit Tigers (1999). Between 1991-92, he appeared in 143 games with the Oklahoma City 89ers and spent the entire 1991 season in OKC.

Herges enters his seventh season as a pitching coach in the Dodgers organization. Last season, his pitching staff set the modern era PCL single-season record with 1,245 strikeouts, despite playing just 141 of a possible 144 games. The team's 3.72 ERA ranked second in the PCL and was OKC's best since joining the league in 1998. The team also posted its lowest single-season marks for runs allowed (583), hits allowed (1190), and walks (372) during the PCL era.

In 2015, Herges served in the same role with Double-A Tulsa, where his pitching staff led the Texas League with a 3.50 ERA. The Drillers also paced the league in strikeouts and allowed the fewest hits in the circuit. Herges began his coaching career with the Dodgers in 2011, and his previous stops in the Dodgers' chain include one season with the Rookie AZL Dodgers and three seasons with High-A Rancho Cucamonga (2012-14).

Although he was undrafted after playing at Illinois State University, Herges fashioned an 11-year career as a relief pitcher in the Major Leagues and made 567 appearances while suiting up for eight different teams. Herges began his professional playing career with the Dodgers, appearing in parts of three seasons with Los Angeles (1999-2001). He was a key member of the Colorado Rockies' bullpen in 2007 when the team advanced to the World Series.

Wooten's OKC offense ranked in the top three among American Conference teams in batting average, runs, and home runs in 2016. He was instrumental in transforming infielder Rob Segedin into a PCL All-Star and MVP candidate, after Segedin led the league in both slugging percentage and OPS. Wooten also helped infielder/outfielder O'Koyea Dickson vastly improve in his second Triple-A season and aid veteran outfielder Corey Brown, who finished sixth in the league with 23 home runs.

Wooten spent 2014-15 as the Dodgers' Double-A hitting coach. He previously spent four seasons coaching in the San Diego Padres' minor league system, including three seasons as a manager. Wooten guided his teams to playoff berths in both 2011 (Low-A Fort Wayne) and 2012 (High-A Lake Elsinore).

Wooten played parts of six seasons in the Major Leagues with the Anaheim Angels (2000-03), Philadelphia Phillies (2004), and Boston Red Sox (2005) as a catcher, first baseman, and third baseman. He grew up in the Los Angeles area and began his professional playing career in 1993 after being drafted by the Detroit Tigers from Mount San Antonio College.

In his first year coaching at Triple-A, Matos served as the team's primary third base coach and outfield coach. He was able to help infielders Micah Johnson and Segedin learn the outfield to make each of them more versatile.

Matos began his coaching tenure with the Dodgers in 2015 when he managed Low-A Great Lakes. He led the Loons to an overall record of 68-69 and a spot in the Midwest League playoffs. During the offseason, Matos also serves as a hitting coach in the Puerto Rican Winter League.

Matos spent seven seasons in the Majors as an outfielder, primarily with the Baltimore Orioles (2000-06) before a brief stint with the Washington Nationals (2006). He batted .255 over his career and amassed 30 home runs. A native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Matos was drafted and signed by Baltimore in 1996.

The team's Athletic Trainer and Strength & Conditioning Coach will be announced at a later date.

The OKC Dodgers open the team's 20th season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Thursday, April 6 against the Iowa Cubs. Ticket packages and group outings are now available and can be reserved by calling (405) 218-1000 or visiting okcdodgers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 21, 2016

OKC Dodgers Announce 2017 Coaching Staff - Oklahoma City Dodgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.