OILERS TOP GRIZZLIES 3-1

News Release

Tulsa comes from behind to earn first-ever regulation win at the Maverik Center.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Tulsa Oilers fought back from a 1-0 deficit Wednesday to defeat the Utah Grizzlies 3-1 in the first of three meetings this week at the Maverik Center.

The Oilers outshot Utah 14-10 in the opening period, but Grizzlies defenseman Chris Leibinger fired a shot through a screen for the only goal of the frame with 4:56 to play. Both teams were unsuccessful on a single power play in the period.

Tulsa tied the game while the Grizzlies were on a four-minute power play when Ryan Tesink set up Justin Selman for a tap-in goal. It was the Oilers' league-leading tenth short-handed goal of the season, and only goal for either side in the stanza, as the score remained 1-1 after 40 minutes.

Conner Bleackley broke the 1-1 deadlock 6:04 into the third period to extend his point streak to seven games and put the Oilers in front for the first time. Tulsa outshot Utah 18-5 in the third period, and Garrett Ladd added an empty-net tally with 1:11 left to seal Tulsa's first ever regulation win over the Grizzlies at the Maverik Center.

The Oilers next head to West Valley City, UT for three games next week at the Maverik Center against the Utah Grizzlies. The series starts Wednesday at 8:05pm CT.

Catch all the action on The Sports Animal Radio Network in Tulsa, www.tulsaoilers.com, or ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 7:45pm.

