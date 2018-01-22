OILERS TOP EAGLES THANKS TO FOUR-GOAL SECOND PERIOD

January 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers
News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers used a four-goal second period to knock off the Colorado Eagles 5-4 on Sunday at the BOK Center.
The Eagles outshot Tulsa 15-1 in the opening period, and the only official Tulsa shot came off of a dump-in from center ice. The Oilers penalty kill did its job keeping Colorado off the board on four power plays in the opening period. Gage Ausmus gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead after one, when he scored from the right circle with 27 seconds left in the frame.
Vladimir Nikiforov started Tulsa's big second period with a terrific move in front of the Eagles net before lifting a backhander over Sam Brittain and into the net. Tulsa took the lead when Adam Pleskach snapped a shot over Brittain's left shoulder on a hard wrist shot from the left circle.
Tulsa made it 3-1 with 4:10 to play in the middle stanza, when Garrett Ladd snapped a shot from high in the slot through a screen on the power play, and Joey Sides deflected a shot into the top of the net 1:26 later to bring to score to 4-1. It was the first four-goal period of the season for Tulsa. Emil Romig cut Colorado's deficit to two, when he jammed home a loose puck in the crease with 1:35 to play in the period.
Brittain turned the puck over behind his net early in the third period, and Conner Bleackley buried the fifth Oilers goal into an open cage. Drayson Bowman cut the Eagles' deficit down to 5-3 shortly thereafter, and Brady Shaw made it interesting late in regulation with a goal inside the final three minutes of regulation. Tulsa halted the comeback in closing out the Eagles for the 5-4 win.
The Oilers next head to West Valley City, UT for three games next week at the Maverik Center against the Utah Grizzlies.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2018
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- Cyclones Outlast Mallards in Overtime 6-5 - Quad City Mallards
- LEAVEN'S PAIR NOT ENOUGH FOR SWEEP - Rapid City Rush
- OILERS TOP EAGLES THANKS TO FOUR-GOAL SECOND PERIOD - Tulsa Oilers
- Monarchs Melt IceMen, 10-4 - Manchester Monarchs
- Piccinich Helps Guide Solar Bears to 5-3 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Recap: POTENT POWER PLAY HELPS WINGS SMOTHER FUEL. - Kalamazoo Wings
- SLOW START DOOMS FUEL IN LOSS TO WINGS - Indy Fuel
- Sunday Not Fun for Railers in 4-2 Home Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- Corrin's Three-Point Night Leads Beast to Win over Royals - Brampton Beast
- Wheeling Sweeps Weekend in Worcester - Wheeling Nailers
- Beast Silence Royals with Three in the Second, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- 'Blades Comeback Bid Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, January 23 - Manchester Monarchs
- Royals Have Unique Promotion to Finish Weekend vs. Beast - Reading Royals
- Rush Blast Utah on "Rush Fights Cancer Night" - Rapid City Rush
- CRANE HELPS SOLAR BEARS SECURE POINT IN OT LOSS. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Ends Home Skid with Win vs. Eagles - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Win Third in a Row; Defeat Cincinnati 3-2. - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Rally Late, Stun Wings in Shootout. - Quad City Mallards
- Oilers' Comeback Too Little, Too Late on Pink Night. - Tulsa Oilers
- Winning Streak Comes to An End in 3-1 Loss at Wichita. - Colorado Eagles
- Game Recap: WINGS FALL VICTIM TO FURIOUS MALLARDS' COMEBACK. - Kalamazoo Wings
- MacAulay's Overtime GoalNets Florida a 3-2 Win over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Besse Plays OT Hero as Ads Top Rays 3-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- 5,611 Fans at DCU Center Watch Railers Fall 5-2 to Nailers. - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Outlast Beast in Shootout. - Brampton Beast
- Muse Stars with Career-High 47 Saves in Come-From-Behind Shootout. - Reading Royals
- Gardiner's Hat Trick Helps Nailers Ground Railers - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Frozen by IceMen, 4-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Nailers Loan Garrett Meurs to Manitoba Moose - Wheeling Nailers
- Weekend Home Stand with Stingrays Wraps Up - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Look to Harness the Force of Their Fans on Star Wars Night - Reading Royals
- Sivak's Hat Trick Wins It in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Game Recap: Wings Explode for Eight Goals, Cruise Past Mallards - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Begin Weekend with 6-3 Win over Allen - Indy Fuel
- WINGS ROLL PAST MALLARDS - Quad City Mallards
- Late Tie-Breaking Goal Vaults Steelheads to Victory over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Storm Back in Last Minute, Fall in OT 3-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Wheel Past Nailers, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Railers Open Eleven Game Homestand with 5-3 Loss to IceMen - Worcester Railers HC
- Fucale and Todd Lead Beast to Big Win Over Adirondack - Brampton Beast
- Monarchs Maneuver Past Nailers, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers Receive Four from AHL Penguins - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers at Monarchs Game Day Snap Shot - Wheeling Nailers
- Brandon Anselmini Reassigned to Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Acquire Defenseman Armstrong - Quad City Mallards