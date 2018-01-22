OILERS TOP EAGLES THANKS TO FOUR-GOAL SECOND PERIOD

News Release

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers used a four-goal second period to knock off the Colorado Eagles 5-4 on Sunday at the BOK Center.

The Eagles outshot Tulsa 15-1 in the opening period, and the only official Tulsa shot came off of a dump-in from center ice. The Oilers penalty kill did its job keeping Colorado off the board on four power plays in the opening period. Gage Ausmus gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead after one, when he scored from the right circle with 27 seconds left in the frame.

Vladimir Nikiforov started Tulsa's big second period with a terrific move in front of the Eagles net before lifting a backhander over Sam Brittain and into the net. Tulsa took the lead when Adam Pleskach snapped a shot over Brittain's left shoulder on a hard wrist shot from the left circle.

Tulsa made it 3-1 with 4:10 to play in the middle stanza, when Garrett Ladd snapped a shot from high in the slot through a screen on the power play, and Joey Sides deflected a shot into the top of the net 1:26 later to bring to score to 4-1. It was the first four-goal period of the season for Tulsa. Emil Romig cut Colorado's deficit to two, when he jammed home a loose puck in the crease with 1:35 to play in the period.

Brittain turned the puck over behind his net early in the third period, and Conner Bleackley buried the fifth Oilers goal into an open cage. Drayson Bowman cut the Eagles' deficit down to 5-3 shortly thereafter, and Brady Shaw made it interesting late in regulation with a goal inside the final three minutes of regulation. Tulsa halted the comeback in closing out the Eagles for the 5-4 win.

The Oilers next head to West Valley City, UT for three games next week at the Maverik Center against the Utah Grizzlies.

