Oilers to Host 9th Annual "Pink in the Rink" Game Saturday

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose, return home Saturday and will host the 9th Annual "Pink in the Rink" game at the BOK Center, presented by TD Williamson. The growing event continues to bring wide-ranging support and awareness for those affected by cancer, with fundraising efforts benefiting local cancer charities.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink if they own anything. Oilers players will wear special pink jerseys (pictured below), which will be auctioned off. There will also be pink pucks available at the merchandise stand on the concourse by Section 101.

Some of the local charities benefiting from fundraising efforts include:

- Annas Belle's Ovarian Support

- Assistance in Healthcare

- Gold4Kids

- Breast Cancer Awareness Program Fund

Those who attend the game will also be able to purchase Luminaria sacks from the American Cancer Society booth on the concourse, where they'll be able to write the names of loved ones who have survived cancer, are currently battling, or in memory of those who have passed from cancer.

The Tulsa Oilers are proud to organize this event for a 9th straight year, and would like to thank the fans for helping to support this great cause, as well as TD Williamson for making it possible.

