Oilers Sweep Everblades with 3-0 Shutout

TULSA, OK - Tulsa Oilers forward Garrett Ladd notched his second straight three-point game, and Devin Williams stopped all 26 shots in a 3-0 win over the Florida Everblades Saturday at the BOK Center.

The teams skated scoreless through the first 20 minutes of play, as Tulsa held a narrow 10-9 shots advantage. Williams turned away all nine shots he faced, while Tyler Parks, who started the season in Tulsa's training camp, stopped all 10 shots for the Everblades. The Oilers went 0-for-3 on first period power plays, while Florida was 0-for-1 on the man-advantage.

Toward the end of what looked like another scoreless frame, the Oilers struck first when Ladd beat Parks on a short-handed breakaway with 48 seconds left in the second period. Tulsa opened up a 26-16 shots advantage, generating 16 second period shots on goal, compared to Florida's 7.

Ladd ripped a shot from the top of the left circle 23 second into the third period for a power play goal that made it 2-0, before setting up Charlie Sampair for the third Oilers goal nearly four minutes later. Williams finished the game with 26 saves for his third pro shutout.

The Oilers finish off a three-game weekend at the BOK Center with 4:05pm tilt Sunday against the Indy Fuel. Catch the action on the Sports Animal, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 6:45pm.

