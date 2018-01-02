OILERS SNAP SKID IN FINAL HOME GAME OF 2017

News Release

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers snapped a three-game skid and nine-game drought against the Kansas City Mavericks with a convincing 4-1 win Saturday at the BOK Center.

Tulsa scored the only goal of the first period, when Charlie Sampair buried a wrist shot from the left circle on a short-handed rush. The marker was Sampair's third short-handed goal of the season, as the Oilers led 1-0 after one.

The second period saw an increase in action. Near the midway mark of the period, Oilers forward Joey Sides had a goal waved off, but defenseman Dmitri Sergeev recovered the momentum, scoring at 10:26 of the frame to make it 2-0. Two minutes later, Dylan Hubbs added to the lead with a goal than snuck under the crossbar and in behind Mavericks goaltender Kent Patterson.

Oilers goaltender Jake Hildebrand stopped 30 of 31 Kansas City shots, but saw his shutout bid come to an end 2:20 into the third period, on a goal from Mark Cooper. Tulsa defenseman Steven Kaunisto fired a shot through a screen on a late power play to give the Oilers their fourth goal.

The Oilers and Mavericks will finish the four-game series Sunday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05pm on New Year's Eve. Catch all the action on The Sports Animal (97.1FM in Tulsa), www.tulsaoilers.com and ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 6:45pm.

