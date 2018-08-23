Oilers Sign Gritty Forward Alex Kromm

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, and Head Coach Rob Murray announced Thursday the signing of forward Alex Kromm for the 2018-19 season.

Kromm, 26, enters his third pro season after appearing in 56 games for the Rapid City Rush in 2017-18. The gritty forward from Penticton, British Columbia has played his last six seasons of hockey in the United States and is an American citizen. He finished last season with eight points (5g, 3a) and 81 penalty minutes for the Rush in his first full ECHL campaign. Kromm split his first pro season between the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers and the Southern Professional Hockey League's Columbus Cottonmouths.

"It looks like we have a great group of guys coming in," said Kromm. "We're going to have everything we need to be a competitive team this year and I'm excited to get things rolling in October."

Prior to turning pro, Kromm played four college seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he was teammates with former Oilers forward Garrett Ladd and current Oiler Scott Henegar. The 5'11, 185 lbs. forward helped captain the Pointers to the Division 3 National Championship in 2015-16 as a senior.

"Alex is a hard-working forward who is not afraid to get his nose dirty," said Murray. "He has experience playing at this level and wants to show he can contribute in all aspects of the game."

The Oilers host the Idaho Steelheads to open the regular season on Saturday, October 13 at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. The two teams will complete Opening Weekend in Tulsa at 4:05pm Sunday, October 14, followed by a postgame skate for the fans with the Oilers players.

