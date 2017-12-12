OILERS RIDE HOT GOALTENDING TO THREE POINTS IN BOISE

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers
News Release
Boise, ID - The Oilers scored the first two goals of Wednesday's game in Boise, after Charlie Sampair tallied the Tulsa's league-leading 7th short-handed goal, and Kale Kessy added a power play goal 8:03 into the second period. Idaho's Brady Brassart scored his first of two power play goals with 4:40 left in the middle frame, but Joey Sides gave the Oilers their second two-goal lead 1:38 later. A.J. White cut the Steelheads' deficit to one before the second intermission, and Brassart tallied his second goal with 1:33 left in regulation to force overtime. Idaho completed the 4-3 comeback win with a 2-0 shootout victory in the first meeting of the season between the two Mountain Division foes.
The Steelheads scored the game's first goal 6:16 into the opening period, when Steven McParland scored on the power play, but Oilers goaltender Jake Hildebrand took over from there, showcasing a goaltending performance for the ages. Hildebrand stopped 46 of 47 shots, including 29 in the final two periods. Evan Richardson recorded two power play goals in the first period for Tulsa for his first career two-goal game. Oilers hot hand Charlie Sampair then added a goal in the second period and an empty net marker in the third to complete the 4-1 win.
On Teddy Bear Toss Night in Boise, the Steelheads sent the bears flying with 3:15 left in the opening frame when Steven McParland scored on a breakaway. Idaho made it 2-0 with a buzzer-beating power play goal by Jefferson Dahl before the first intermission. After no scoring throughout the second period, Conner Bleackley put the Oilers on the board in the first five minutes of the third period with his team-leading tenth goal, a power play marker. Tulsa could not complete the comeback, as the Steelheads hung on to win the rubber match of a three game series.
