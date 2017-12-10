OILERS REEL IN WALLEYE 5-2

News Release

Tulsa dominates Toledo for first-ever win at Huntington Center;

finishes 14-game road stretch Saturday in Cincinnati .

TOLEDO, OH - The Tulsa Oilers dominated the Toledo Walleye 5-2 Friday at the Huntington Center in the only meeting of the season between the two Western Conference opponents.

The Oilers took an early lead when veteran forward Joey Sides snuck a sharp angle shot over the short-side shoulder of Walleye goaltender Pat Nagle in the opening minutes. Tulsa opened its lead up to 2-0 later in the frame, when Sides centered a pass for Alexandre Ranger, who snapped the one-timer into the net from the slot. Devin Williams turned away all 11 shots he faced in the period.

Early in the second period, Mike McKee recorded his first pro goal, deflecting a centering pass from Kale Kessy behind Nagle to give Tulsa a 3-0 advantage. Garrett Ladd redirected a bouncing puck later in the middle stanza to increase the lead to 4-0 before the second intermission. For Ladd, the marker was his first goal of the season in his first game back from Europe, since re-signing in Tulsa earlier this week.

Davis Vandane scored twice for Toledo in the third period, but Charlie Sampair provided the final Oilers dagger, a breakaway goal helping Tulsa to the convincing 5-2 win. Williams stopped 27 of 29 in his fifth win of the season.`

The Oilers finish their gauntlet stretch of 14-straight road games Saturday night at U.S. Bank Arena against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 6:35pm CT . Catch all the action, starting at 6:15pm CT on www.tulsaoilers.com, The Sports Animal Radio Network (99.9FM/1550AM), or ECHL.TV.

Catch ALL the Oilers action on the radio, online and on the go!

2017-18 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

UPCOMING HOME GAMES & PROMOTIONS

VIP LUXURY SUITE

SAVE $300 OFF DISCOUNT - CLICK HERE

BRING YOUR TULSA OILERS TICKET IN FOR

$10 OFF

GOLF AT FLYINGTEE ON THE RIVERWALK IN JENKS

Have you seen the backside of your Tulsa Oilers Season Ticket Stubs?

Seriously Great Food, Seriously Great Fun with no experience required!!!

Whether you like live music, trivia, friendly competitions, community outreach,

great food & drink or simply having a great time

FlyingTee on the Riverwalk in Jenks, is the place to be.

And your ticket gets you in the door plus more!

The COOLEST Holiday Party in Tulsa

This Ultimate Group Experience Includes:

VIP Tickets for a Tulsa Oilers gameGroup picture at center iceHigh Five TunnelOn Ice ContestsChuck a puck pick upSitting in penalty BoxRiding the ZamboniSkating passes at WinterfestAsk about food & catering options

