Oilers Recall Lander and Oesterle from Condors
February 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that C Anton Lander and D Jordan Oesterle have been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers. Bakersfield hosts San Jose on Saturday at 6 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS Lander leads the AHL in points-per-game with 1.56 and has 13 points (7g-6a) in his last seven games He is third on the Condors in scoring with 28 points (15g-13a) in 18 games Oesterle played in the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic and currently leads all Condors d-men in scoring with 18 points (3g-15a) in 26 games He played in one game with the Oilers on Sunday in Montreal
