Oilers Recall Lander and Oesterle from Condors

February 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that C Anton Lander and D Jordan Oesterle have been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers. Bakersfield hosts San Jose on Saturday at 6 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS Lander leads the AHL in points-per-game with 1.56 and has 13 points (7g-6a) in his last seven games He is third on the Condors in scoring with 28 points (15g-13a) in 18 games Oesterle played in the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic and currently leads all Condors d-men in scoring with 18 points (3g-15a) in 26 games He played in one game with the Oilers on Sunday in Montreal

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.