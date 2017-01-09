Oilers Head North After Completing First Half of Road Trip

January 9, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa to face four Central Division teams- three this week- to finish off eight game road trip, after snapping three-game skid Sunday in Greenville.

OILERS RECORD: 21-15-3, 45 points (2nd - Central Division, 4th - Western Conference)

LAST WEEK: 1-3-0

TUESDAY, JAN. 3 - SOUTH CAROLINA 4, TULSA 1 (North Charleston Coliseum - N. Charleston, SC)

The Oilers struck first in the first of their season-long eight game road trip, when Kale Kessy gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead after one in South Carolina. The Stingrays tied the game on a short-handed goal with three minutes left in the second period, and took the lead before the end of the frame. South Carolina added a power play goal late in the third and added an empty netter to seal their 4-1 win.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5 - ATLANTA 3, TULSA 2 (Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA)

In his second game back from injured reserve, Danick Paquette gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead against the Gladiators early in the second period. Atlanta tied the game late in the frame on a power play, before scoring two goals 25 seconds apart in the first five minutes of the third to take a 3-1 lead. The Oilers closed the gap late, when Darcy Murphy buried a rebound with 5:07 left, but the comeback bid came up a goal short.

FRIDAY, JAN. 6 - ATLANTA 5, TULSA 3 (Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA)

Justin Buzzeo gave the Gladiators a 1-0 lead in the opening frame of the rematch, and Atlanta opened the lead to 3-0 in the second period. Former Gladiator Miles Koules tallied a power play goal late in the stanza to get the Oilers on the board. Christophe Lalancette cut Atlanta's lead to one early in the third, but Gladiators captain Derek Nesbitt answered back to make it 4-2. Paquette tipped a Garrett Ladd shot into the net with nine minutes to play, but Atlanta added an empty net goal to cut short Tulsa's comeback chances.

SUNDAY, JAN. 8 - TULSA 6, GREENVILLE 2 (Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

The Oilers finished off the southeastern swing of their road trip with the first-ever meeting against the Swamp Rabbits. Emerson Clark led Tulsa with a hat-trick in his return to Greenville, scoring a goal to put the Oilers in front 2-1 in the second period and two more late in the third, including a shorthanded tally with 1:01 left. Shawn Bates scored a power play goal in the first period, Danick Gauthier provided the game-winner late in the second, and Garrett Ladd recorded an empty-netter, while Colin Stevens stopped 24 of 26 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK (Times adjusted to Central Standard Time)

Wednesday, Jan. 11 - at Kalamazoo Wings, 6pm - (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI)

Friday, Jan. 13 - at Fort Wayne Komets, 7pm - (Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN)

Saturday, Jan. 14 - at Indy Fuel, 6:35pm - (Indiana Farmers Coliseum - Indianapolis, IN)

OIL PRODUCTION LEADERS

Goals: Emerson Clark (13)

Assists: Phil Brewer (16)

Points: Brewer (25)

Plus/Minus: Adam Pleskach (+16)

Penalty Minutes: Clark (125)

Power Play Goals: Pleskach, Darcy Murphy, Garrett Ladd, Shawn Bates (2)

Short Handed Goals: Clark (3)

Game Winning Goals: Pleskach, Ladd, Tyson Wilson, Danick Gauthier (2)

Shots on Goal: Brewer (101)

Wins: Jamie Phillips (18)

GAA: Phillips (2.61)

Save %: Phillips (.914)

OILERS IN THE AHL

Manitoba Moose center Dan DeSalvo recorded an assist Thursday in the 4-3 Moose loss against the Toronto Marlies. DeSalvo also scored a power play goal Sunday in Manitoba's 3-1 loss to Iowa, and now leads the team with 9 goals in 24 games. Former Oiler Jimmy Lodge has 6 goals and 7 assists in 30 games for the Moose.

OIL STREAKS

Tulsa has recorded at least a point in three straight games Colin Stevens (2-0-1) has started, after his 6-2 win Sunday in Greenville...Dennis Brown has 8 assists in his last 11 games...Miles Koules has a 3-game point streak (1g, 4a)...Garrett Ladd has a 3-game point streak (1g, 2a) for the first time in his career.

MILESTONES

Christophe Lalancette played his 100th ECHL game Sunday at Greenville...Including his time in the AHL, Emerson Clark surpassed 100 career points with his hat-trick in the Oilers' 6-2 win over the Swamp Rabbits Sunday...Shawn Bates reached 100 pro points, including his time in the SPHL, with his power play goal Sunday in Greenville.

MORE DROPS

The Oilers are in second place in the Central Division and fourth place the Western Conference with 45 points...Tulsa's power play (10.9%) is 26th in the ECHL, and the Oilers penalty kill (80.3%) is 22nd...Emerson Clark is second in the ECHL with 124 penalty minutes...Jamie Phillips leads the league in wins (18), minutes (1,750) and saves (811), and has the 8th best goals-against average (2.61)...Tulsa has registered the 5th most shots on goal per game (33.03), and is 13-0-0 when leading after two periods.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.