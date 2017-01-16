Oilers Hang On, Defeat Mallards
January 16, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
MOLINE, Ill. - Garrett Ladd and Shawn Bates provided a goal and an assist apiece and Wes Cunningham scored what proved to be the game winner as the Tulsa Oilers (23-16-4) defeated the undermanned host Quad City Mallards (19-16-2) 5-3 Monday .
The Mallards fell despite getting two goals from Nolan LaPorte, who also had a potential equalizer disallowed at 10:32 of the third period when referee Jonathan Sitarski ruled the Mallards' Brady Brassart prevented Tulsa goaltender Jamie Phillips from attempting to stop LaPorte's shot in the crease. In the wake of that decision, the Oilers kept hold of a 4-3 lead and eventually clinched victory with Bates' last minute empty-netter.
A three-goal second period surge proved decisive for Tulsa. Phil Brewer roofed a rebound to tie the score at two just 22 seconds into the period. Christophe Lalancette broke the deadlock by pouncing on a rebound at 14:45 of the second. With the Oilers on the power play, Cunningham produced the vital fourth Tulsa goal on yet another rebound at 16:40. Cunningham's goal loomed even larger after LaPorte cut the gap to 4-3 on a shorthanded breakaway just 41 seconds later.
The Oilers had first moved in front when Ladd picked the top corner of the net with a wrist shot from the left wing circle to open the scoring at 6:01 of the first period. The Tulsa advantage lasted just 41 seconds before Ned Lukacevic tied the game from the doorstep. LaPorte put the Mallards on top 2-1 by scoring from a sharp angle only a minute and 42 seconds after Lukacevic knotted the contest.
In the the end the Mallards would come up just short despite finishing the game with just 13 skaters. Due to injuries, the Mallards started the game with only 14 skaters- instead of the normal 16- and were further depleted by a third period game misconduct assessed to Jack Nevins.
The Mallards return to action on home ice Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Missouri Mavericks. The Mallards' match-up with the Mavericks brings the return of $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented by 97X. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from iWireless Center concession stands during every Friday Mallards home game. In addition, t he Mallards have once again this season partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.
Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season home games- including Friday night's game- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
