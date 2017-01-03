Oilers Drop Road Trip Opener in South Carolina

January 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The Tulsa Oilers started off a season-long eight-game road trip leading the South Carolina Stingrays 1-0 for most of the first two periods, but the Stingrays scored four unanswered to defeat the Oilers 4-1 at North Charleston Coliseum.

The Oilers killed off three penalties in the opening period, but were unsuccessful on two power play opportunities. Tulsa took the first lead after killing off a Stingrays 5-on-3 power play, when Kale Kessy scooped up a loose puck in slot and lifted it past South Carolina goaltender Parker Milner to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead after one.

After Steven McParland failed to convert on a Stingrays penalty shot, South Carolina tied the game at 1-1, when Rob Flick scored a short-handed goal with three minutes left in the second period. Stingrays captain Joe Devin then gave South Carolina the lead when he beat Oilers goaltender Jamie Phillips between the legs with 1:36 left in the frame.

The Stingrays scored again on a late third period power play, when Marcus Perrier tapped a centering pass into a wide open net, and South Carolina added an empty net goal from Derek DeBlois to seal the 4-1 win.

The Oilers continue their season-long eight game road trip Thursday and Friday in Duluth, GA against the Atlanta Gladiators. Both games start at 6:05 CST and will be broadcast on www.tulsaoilers.com and ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 5:50. Tulsa then heads to Greenville for a meeting with the Swamp Rabbits at 2pm CST Sunday afternoon.

