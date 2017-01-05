Oilers Comeback Bid Falls Short in Atlanta

DULUTH, GA - Two third period goals from Brock Higgs boosted the Atlanta Gladiators to a 3-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers Thursday and Infinite Energy Arena in the third of four meetings this season between the two teams.

The Oilers and Gladiators skated through a scoreless first period, as Tulsa killed off two Atlanta power plays, but were unsuccessful on one of their own. Oilers goaltender Jamie Phillips stopped all 11 Gladiators shots, while Matt Ginn turned away all eight Oilers attempts.

The Oilers broke a scoreless tie 1:36 into the second period when Danick Paquette tapped a Garrett Ladd centering pass by Ginn for his first goal since returning from injured reserve Tuesday. Phillips' shutout bid was spoiled when Atlanta scored late in their fourth power play. After Phillips stopped a shot from the right circle, Thomas Frazee jammed the loose puck into the net with 1:04 left in the frame to send the game into the second intermission tied 1-1.

Higgs scored twice 25 seconds apart in the first five minutes of the third period to spring the Gladiators into a two-goal lead, and Ginn stood tall down the stretch, stopping 17 of 18 Tulsa shots in the final stanza. Darcy Murphy made it interested, when he backhanded in a rebound to cut the Gladiators' lead in half with 5:07 to play, but the Oilers' comeback bid fell just short.

The Oilers continue their season-long eight game road trip tomorrow with a rematch against the Gladiators at 6:05 CST at Infinite Energy Arena. The game will be broadcast on www.tulsaoilers.com and ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 5:50. Tulsa then heads to Greenville for a meeting with the Swamp Rabbits at 2pm CST Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

