Oilers Comeback Bid Falls Short in Atlanta
January 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
DULUTH, GA - Two third period goals from Brock Higgs boosted the Atlanta Gladiators to a 3-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers Thursday and Infinite Energy Arena in the third of four meetings this season between the two teams.
The Oilers and Gladiators skated through a scoreless first period, as Tulsa killed off two Atlanta power plays, but were unsuccessful on one of their own. Oilers goaltender Jamie Phillips stopped all 11 Gladiators shots, while Matt Ginn turned away all eight Oilers attempts.
The Oilers broke a scoreless tie 1:36 into the second period when Danick Paquette tapped a Garrett Ladd centering pass by Ginn for his first goal since returning from injured reserve Tuesday. Phillips' shutout bid was spoiled when Atlanta scored late in their fourth power play. After Phillips stopped a shot from the right circle, Thomas Frazee jammed the loose puck into the net with 1:04 left in the frame to send the game into the second intermission tied 1-1.
Higgs scored twice 25 seconds apart in the first five minutes of the third period to spring the Gladiators into a two-goal lead, and Ginn stood tall down the stretch, stopping 17 of 18 Tulsa shots in the final stanza. Darcy Murphy made it interested, when he backhanded in a rebound to cut the Gladiators' lead in half with 5:07 to play, but the Oilers' comeback bid fell just short.
The Oilers continue their season-long eight game road trip tomorrow with a rematch against the Gladiators at 6:05 CST at Infinite Energy Arena. The game will be broadcast on www.tulsaoilers.com and ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 5:50. Tulsa then heads to Greenville for a meeting with the Swamp Rabbits at 2pm CST Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
-- Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about your Tulsa Oilers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2017
- Gladiators Begin 2017 with 3-2 Win over Tulsa - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Comeback Bid Falls Short in Atlanta - Tulsa Oilers
- Perlini Acquired from Wichita - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Announces Two Transactions - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Make Roster Moves Prior to Road Trip - Indy Fuel
- McCarron Loaned to AHL's St. John's IceCaps - Florida Everblades
- Mallards Alumni Return January 13 and January 14 - Quad City Mallards
- Defenseman Mason Geertsen Assigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- ECHL Transactions - January 5 - ECHL
- Bear Bites-Solar Bears Newsletter Presented by Fairwinds Credit Union - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Deal Friedmann to Wichita for Perlini - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Acquire Goaltender Kent Patterson from Atlanta - Wheeling Nailers
- Vladar Returned, Patterson Traded - Atlanta Gladiators
- Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Named for 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Aces Flat in 6-1 Loss to Steelheads in Boise - Alaska Aces
- THUNDER ACQUIRE FORWARD NICK BLIGH FROM SOUTH - Adirondack Thunder
- Two-Way Defenseman Traccitto Earns Promotion to AHL's IceCaps - Brampton Beast
- MacDonald Loaned to Albany - Toledo Walleye
- Dubnyk Is the MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- Monardo Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Sawyer Fredericks & Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra To Perform National Anthem - Adirondack Thunder
- Steelheads Pour on the Offense against the Aces - Idaho Steelheads
- Everblades Rally to Earn 5-4 Shootout Win over Monarchs - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.