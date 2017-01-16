Oilers Beat Mallards to Complete Road Trip
January 16, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
MOLINE, IL - The Tulsa Oilers finished off their season-long eight game road trip with a 5-3 win Monday over the Quad City Mallards at the iWireless Center thanks to goals from five different players.
The Oilers put the pressure on in the early going and capitalized on a Quad City turnover, when Garrett Ladd snapped a quick shot past Mallards goaltender C.J. Motte 6:01 into the game. 41 seconds later, Ned Lukacevic tied the game for Quad City on a shot that slowly trickled in over the goal line past Oilers goalie Jamie Phillips. The Mallards took a 2-1 lead into the break, after Nolan Laporte snuck a shot past Phillips from a sharp angle.
Phil Brewer tied the game at 2-2 just 22 seconds into the second period, and the Oilers scored twice more in the middle frame to open up a 4-2 lead. Christophe Lalancette swept a shot past Motte to put Tulsa back in front, and Wes Cunningham added his first goal as an Oiler on a power play 1:55 later. On the next Tulsa power play, Laporte scored his second of the game on a short-handed breakaway to cut the Oilers lead to 4-3 after two.
The Mallards had a goal waived off in the third period, when Phillips was bumped as the shot was coming in, which would have tied the game. Tulsa added an empty net goal from Shawn Bates in the final minute to seal the 5-3 win.
UP NEXT: The Oilers return home to face the Idaho Steelheads Saturday and Sunday at the BOK Center. Saturday night is "Margaritaville Night", presented by River Spirit Casino, with game time scheduled for 7:05pm. Sunday's game is at 4:05, and fans are welcome to skate with the players on the ice after the game.
