Oilers Assign Jesse Puljujarvi to Bakersfield; Recall Slepyshev

January 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that RW Jesse Puljujarvi has been assigned to Bakersfield by the Edmonton Oilers. In addition, RW Anton Slepyshev was recalled by the Oilers. Puljujarvi was selected fourth overall in the most recent NHL Entry Draft by Edmonton.

PULJUJARVI "PULL-YOU-YAR-VEE"

Drafted fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the OilersCaptured a Gold Medal with Finland at the 2016 World Junior Championships Had eight points (1g-7a) in 28 games with Edmonton and was +5

The Condors play Tuesday night at home against San Antonio. Fans may redeem a complimentary ticket to the game by presenting their Outdoor Classic ticket at the box office which opens at 10 a.m. today.

