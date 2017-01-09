Oilers Assign Jesse Puljujarvi to Bakersfield; Recall Slepyshev
January 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that RW Jesse Puljujarvi has been assigned to Bakersfield by the Edmonton Oilers. In addition, RW Anton Slepyshev was recalled by the Oilers. Puljujarvi was selected fourth overall in the most recent NHL Entry Draft by Edmonton.
PULJUJARVI "PULL-YOU-YAR-VEE"
Drafted fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the OilersCaptured a Gold Medal with Finland at the 2016 World Junior Championships Had eight points (1g-7a) in 28 games with Edmonton and was +5
The Condors play Tuesday night at home against San Antonio. Fans may redeem a complimentary ticket to the game by presenting their Outdoor Classic ticket at the box office which opens at 10 a.m. today.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2017
- Manitoba Moose Weekly - January 9 - Manitoba Moose
- Penguins Assign Jarrett Burton to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Texas Stars Weekly Update - Texas Stars
- Ontario Reign Weekly: Reign Prepare for Busy Week Around Pacific - Ontario Reign
- Manitoba Moose Moose Re-Assign Phillips - Manitoba Moose
- Fairport Resident And World War Ii Veteran Pete Dupre To Perform Anthem - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Weekly, January 9-15 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- David Warsofsky Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers to Bring "Jr. Checkers" Brand in House - Charlotte Checkers
- Flames Recall Brett Kulak, Assign Wotherspoon - Stockton Heat
- Wolves Roundup: January 9-15, 2017 - Chicago Wolves
- Oilers Assign Jesse Puljujarvi to Bakersfield; Recall Slepyshev - Bakersfield Condors
- Blue Jackets Recall Forsberg, Assign Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Recall Tanev - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers to Host "Caturday" on January 14 - Charlotte Checkers
- IceCaps Ricoh Rock Report - St. John's IceCaps
- Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.