Oilers Assign Beck; Recall Lander

January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team's leading scorer, RW Taylor Beck, has been reassigned to Bakersfield by the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton also recalled C Anton Lander.

Bakersfield's next game is the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tickets are moving quickly, purchase here.

BECK & LANDER

BECK: Condors leading scorer with 30 points (9g-21a) in 19 gamesLANDER: Third on the team in scoring with 21 points (10g-11a) in 13 games

Watch the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic pres. by Mission Bank in style with a VIP Field Access seat. Tickets include both the Condors game and the NHL Alumni - Celebrity Game pres. by Dignity Health and CBCC with complimentary food, beverages (alcohol!), and rinkside seating. To purchase, click here.

WINTERFEST IN FULL SWING

The Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic is fully underway, and there is ice on the grass at Memorial Stadium at Bakersfield College. Come join us for ice skating, obstacle courses, zip-lining, and more! Winterfest concludes with a special NHL Alumni/Celebrity Game on Jan. 6th and an outdoor game against the Ontario Reign on the 7th. Call 324-PUCK or visit www.bakersfieldcondors.com for tickets and details.

www.BakersfieldCondors.com

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.