Oilers Assign Beck; Recall Lander
January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team's leading scorer, RW Taylor Beck, has been reassigned to Bakersfield by the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton also recalled C Anton Lander.
Bakersfield's next game is the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tickets are moving quickly, purchase here.
BECK & LANDER
BECK: Condors leading scorer with 30 points (9g-21a) in 19 gamesLANDER: Third on the team in scoring with 21 points (10g-11a) in 13 games
Watch the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic pres. by Mission Bank in style with a VIP Field Access seat. Tickets include both the Condors game and the NHL Alumni - Celebrity Game pres. by Dignity Health and CBCC with complimentary food, beverages (alcohol!), and rinkside seating. To purchase, click here.
WINTERFEST IN FULL SWING
The Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic is fully underway, and there is ice on the grass at Memorial Stadium at Bakersfield College. Come join us for ice skating, obstacle courses, zip-lining, and more! Winterfest concludes with a special NHL Alumni/Celebrity Game on Jan. 6th and an outdoor game against the Ontario Reign on the 7th. Call 324-PUCK or visit www.bakersfieldcondors.com for tickets and details.
