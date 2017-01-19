Oilers Announce Pregame Show Saturday at Torero Bar and Kitchen

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose, are excited to announce a new partnership with Torero Bar & Kitchen, the place to eat, drink and park for Oilers games.

To welcome the team back from a three week road trip, an official Oilers Pregame Show is planned for Saturday night from 5:30-6pm at Torero Bar & Kitchen across from the BOK Center before Tulsa takes on the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05pm. Further pregame shows will also be scheduled at the restaurant and announced at a later date, featuring autograph sessions, prizes and much more!

In addition to the pregame festivities, fans attending Oilers home games can show their ticket as a "Golden Ticket" for special food and drink discounts before and after every home game at Torero Bar & Kitchen.

FREE PARKING

Fans can also park for free for three hours in the covered and secured six-level One Place Tower when dining at Torero. Make sure to mention to the parking attendant when parking in the One Place Tower parking garage, located at 202 S. Cheyenne Ave., that you are dining at Torero Bar & Kitchen. Then walk safely and securely to and from your car in the parking garage to the BOK Center for Oilers games and other BOK Center events. There is 24-hour security at One Place Tower.

