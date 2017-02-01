Oilers Acquire Samuelsson for Moroz

February 1, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif.- The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Henrik Samuelsson from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Mitch Moroz.

SAMUELSSON - 6'3", 210 lbs., 22 years old, Pittsburgh, Penn.

Drafted in the first round (#27) of the 2012 NHL Draft by ArizonaHad three points (2g-1a) in 20 games with the Tucson Roadrunners this seasonAccumulated 55 points (23g-32a) in 131 AHL games between Portland, Springfield, and TucsonPlayed in three NHL games with Arizona in 2014-15Son of former NHL d-man and current Charlotte Checkers Head Coach Ulf SamuelssonWon a Memorial Cup as a member of the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2013-14 and had 198 points (75g-123a) in 162 WHL games with the Oil Kings

