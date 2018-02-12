Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report

February 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Three-game weekend highlighted by Autism Awareness Night, presented by Safelite Auto Glass, Friday at the BOK Center.

OVERALL RECORD: 20-22-9

LAST WEEK: 0-2-1

RESULTS

Tuesday, Feb. 6 - Quad City 4, Tulsa 3, SO (TaxSlayer Center - Moline, IL) |

>> The Oilers and Mallards finished what they started back in November, a game that was suspended in the second period due to a medical scare involving Tulsa Head Coach Rob Murray. The Oilers led 2-1 with 12:08 left in the second period when play resumed Tuesday, and Kale Kessy added to the lead with a goal late in the second period. Quad City answered when Gergo Nagy scored with 15 seconds left in the frame to make it 3-2 after two. Triston Grant tied the score for the Mallards in the third period to force overtime, and Quad City ultimately won in a shootout, going 2/2 in the breakaway challenge and stopping both Oilers shooters.

Wednesday, Feb. 7 - Kalamazoo 9, Tulsa 6 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) |

>> The Oilers scored first, when Garrett Ladd fired a rebound into the net 1:10 into the game, but it was all downhill from there in Kalamazoo. The Wings went on to score eight straight, including five goals in the first period and three quick ones in the second to go up 8-1. Conner Bleackley tallied a power play goal to make it 8-2, but the K-Wings added a power play marker of their own to lead 9-2 after two. Dan DeSalvo, Adam Pleskach, Alexandre Ranger and Charlie Sampair scored four consecutive goals for the Oilers in what turned out to be a wild third period to close the gap to 9-6, but ran out of magic down the stretch.

Friday, Feb. 9 - Cincinnati 5, Tulsa 2 (U.S. Bank Arena - Cincinnati, OH) |

>> Tulsa fell behind early Friday in Cincinnati, but tied the game at 1-1 quickly when Evan Richardson tapped in a centering pass from the edge of the crease. The Cyclones added a power play goal before the first break and contributed two more goals in the middle frame to lead 4-1 after two. First star Alex Kile buried his second of the night in the third period to make it 5-1, before Tulsa's Ryan Tesink closed the gap back to three. Jonas Johannson stopped 38 of 40 in leading Cincinnati to victory, handing the Oilers their fifth straight defeat.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Feb. 16 - Florida vs Tulsa, 7:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Saturday, Feb. 17 - Florida vs Tulsa, 7:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Sunday, Feb. 18 - Indy vs Tulsa, 4:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

FAST FACTS

- Eric Drapluk extended his point streak to 4 games (7a), including his first career 3-assist game Wednesday.

- Kale Kessy also brought his point streak to 4 games (3g, 2a).

- Joey Sides has 7 points (2g, 5a) in his last 7 games.

TEAM TRENDS

- The 15 goals between Tulsa and Kalamazoo on Wednesday were the most scored in an ECHL game this season.

- The Oilers have 14 home games and just 7 road games left in the season.

- Tulsa is unbeaten in regulation when leading after one (10-0-0-3) or two (15-0-0-4) periods.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 39 - Charlie Sampair

GOALS: 21 - Charlie Sampair

ASSISTS: 23 - Joey Sides

PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Tommy Vannelli

PIMS: 156 - Kale Kessy

PP GOALS: 5 - Conner Bleackley, Adam Pleskach

SH GOALS: 3 - Conner Bleackley, Charlie Sampair

GW GOALS: 5 - Conner Bleackley

SHOTS: 232 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 12 - Jake Hildebrand

GAA: 2.93 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .911 - Devin Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 28/203 (13.8% - 25th in ECHL)

Last Week - 2/4 (50%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 166/204 (81.4%- 19th in ECHL)

Last Week - 2/4 (50%)

LAST DROPS

The Oilers had 4 players who posted 3-point games Wednesday in Tulsa's 9-6 loss to Kalamazoo. The line of Charlie Sampair, Garrett Ladd and Adam Pleskach each had a goal and 2 assists, while defenseman Eric Drapluk picked up 3 helpers....Tulsa's game against Quad City finished with 0 penalties for either team, making it just the 9th time in ECHL history there were no penalties in an entire game.

AUTISM AWARENESS NIGHT - FRIDAY, FEB. 16

Come on down to the BOK Center Friday for Autism Awareness Night, presented by Safelite Auto Glass, as the Oilers host the Florida Everblades at 7:05pm. Tulsa will be wearing special Autism Awareness jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game in the OneOK Club. A limited number of commemorative pucks will also be available for purchase on the concourse, with proceeds going to a local charity to be announced.

POST GAME SKATE WITH THE PLAYERS - SUNDAY, FEB. 18

Fans will have the chance to skate with the Oilers' players following Sunday's game against the Indy Fuel at 4:05pm at the BOK Center. A limited number of rental skates will be available, but fans are welcome to bring their own skates as well.

