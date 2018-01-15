OIL DROPS: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report

January 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers
News Release
OILERS START FOUR GAME WEEK MONDAY AFTERNOON IN ALLEN
Wednesday, Jan. 10 - Wichita 5, Tulsa 3 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK): The Oilers started off the week with a difficult 5-3 loss to Wichita in the Stonewolf Casino Cup series. The Thunder jumped in front 4:25 into the game, but Conner Bleackley answered 1:19 later on a power play. Wichita took a 2-1 lead into the first break, but Tulsa again responded when Ryan Tesink found the equalizer midway through the second period. Once again, a late goal vaulted the Thunder into the lead after two, and Kyle Dufour (2g, 2a) added two goals to Wichita's lead in the third to put the game away, before Adam Pleskach tallied a late power play goal in the eventual 5-3 loss.
Friday, Jan. 12 - Tulsa 5, Allen 3 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK): Allen showed up to town and took a quick 1-0 lead into the locker room after 20 minutes Friday. The Oilers then used a three-goal second period to leap past the Americans 3-1 after 40 minutes. *Vladimir Nikiforov *and *Garrett Ladd* scored 23 seconds apart, before *Conner Bleackley* buried the first of two power play markers. His second goal on the man advantage came 3:01 into the third that grew the Oilers' lead to 4-1. Allen added two meaningless power play scores in the third period, one of which came in the final minute of regulation, after Ladd had already picked up an empty net goal to put the game away.
Saturday, Jan. 13 - Allen 7, Tulsa 2 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK):
The Americans came out with a vengeance in the first period Saturday, scoring four goals in the first stanza. Their lead inflated to 6-0 in the middle frame, before *Charlie Sampair* finally put Tulsa on the board late. Allen added another goal in the third period, which was Gary Steffes' second of the night, joining Olivier Archambault, who already had a pair. *Conner Bleackley* extended his goal streak to three games, scoring with 3:32 to play, but the Americans cruised to the 7-2 win, becoming the first team to score four goals in a period, seven goals in a game and three power play goals in a single contest against the Oilers this season.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday, Jan. 15 - Tulsa AT Allen, 1:05pm - Allen Event Center (Allen, TX); Friday, Jan. 19 - Idaho vs. Tulsa, 7:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK); Saturday, Jan. 20 - Idaho vs. Tulsa, 7:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK); Sunday, Jan. 21 - Colorado vs. Tulsa, 4:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK).
FAST FACTS: Conner Bleackley (4g) has a 3-game goal streak, including 3 power play goals. Justin Selman tallied an assist in his first game back from injury since last playing Nov. 3. Adam Pleskach (1g, 2a) has a 3-game point streak.
TEAM TRENDS:
- Tulsa scored 2 power play goals in back-to-back games (Wed. and Fri.) for the first time this season.
- The Oilers 3 second period goals Friday tied a season-high for goals in a period.
- Monday is Tulsa and Allen's 11th meeting of 13 this season.
