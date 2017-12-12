OIL DROPS: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 11

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers
News Release
HOLIDAY PACKS - 10 Flex Tickets For $99
Give The Gift Of Tulsa Oilers Hockey To Your Special Someone This Holiday Season!
OILERS FINISH SEASON-LONG ROAD TRIP WITH SWEEP OF TOLEDO AND CINCINNATI
Tulsa to hold annual Unifirst Blanket Drive in return home Friday vs. Colorado, and Teddy Bear Toss Saturday vs. Allen at BOK Center.
OVERALL RECORD: 9-8-6
LAST WEEK: 2-0-0 .
RESULTS
Friday, Dec. 8 - Tulsa 5, Toledo 2 (Huntington Center - Toledo, OH)
The Tulsa Oilers dominated the top team in the Central Division Friday, handing the Toledo Walleye just their second home defeat of the season. Joey Sides (1g, 1a) and Alexandre Ranger (1g, 2a) scored first period goals for Tulsa, before Mike McKee and Garrett Ladd extended the lead to 4-0 by the end of the second frame. McKee's marker was his first as a pro, and Ladd's was his first of the season in his first game since returning from Europe. Davis Vandane scored twice in the third period for Toledo, but Charlie Sampair provided the final dagger, a third period breakaway tally. Oilers goaltender Devin Williams stopped 27 of 29 shots for his fifth win of the season.
Saturday, Dec. 9 - Tulsa 3, Cincinnati 1 (U.S. Bank Arena - Cincinnati, OH)
After a slow start Saturday, where the Cyclones lit the lamp early in the first period, the Oilers battled back to earn the first-ever win over Cincinnati 3-1. Veteran forward Vladimir Nikiforov scored consecutive goals in the first five minutes of the second period to vault Tulsa into the lead, and Steven Kaunisto added an insurance goal late in regulation. Reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Month Jake Hildebrand made 24 saves, including a flashing of the leather that robbed a prime Cyclones scoring chance in a 2-1 game during the third period.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Friday, Dec. 15 - Colorado vs. Tulsa, 7:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)
Saturday, Dec. 16 - Allen vs. Tulsa, 7:05pm - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)
FAST FACTS
- Jake Hildebrand has a save percentage of .951 over his last 7 appearances.- Charlie Sampair has 7 goals in his last 10 games.- Vladimir Nikiforov had 3 points (2g, 1a) with a +4 rating in two games over the weekend.
TEAM TRENDS
- The Oilers have earned at least a point in 6 out of their last 7 games (4-1-2) Tulsa finished its 14-game road trip (Nov.5 - Dec. 9) with a record of 4-5-4 with one suspended game (11/17). 18 of the Oilers' first 24 games have been away from home, leaving 30 of 36 home games left to be played. STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 18 - Conner Bleackley*
GOALS: 10 - Conner Bleackley*/Charlie Sampair
ASSISTS: 12 - Evan Richardson
PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Joey Sides
PIMS: 44 - Conner Bleackley*
PP GOALS: 2 - Eric Drapluk, Tommy Vannelli, Adam Pleskach, Evan Richardson
SH GOALS: 3 - Conner Bleackley*
GW GOALS: 2 - Conner Bleackley*, Adam Pleskach
SHOTS: 92 - Adam Pleskach
WINS: 5 - Devin Williams
GAA: 2.72 - Devin Williams
SAVE %: .916 - Jake Hildebrand
*Reassigned to Chicago (AHL)
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 13/105 (12.3% - 25th in ECHL)
Last Week - 0/6 (0%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall - 76/95 (80.2% - 22nd in ECHL)
Last Week - 6/6 (100%)
LAST DROP
Tulsa Oilers leading-scorer Conner Bleackley was reassigned to the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves by the St. Louis Blues Wednesday . The second-year pro had 18 points (10g, 8a) in 22 games with the Oilers before the call-up. Since joining the Wolves, Bleackley has 8 shots on goal and a +3 rating in 3 appearances.
UNIFIRST BLANKET DRIVE - FRIDAY, DEC. 15
When the Oilers return home to face the defending Kelly Cup Champions, the Colorado Eagles, fans are encouraged to bring brand new blankets to donate to those in need during the winter months. Two bins will be set up on the main concourse for fans to drop off their blankets. Game time is scheduled for 7:05pm at the BOK Center downtown Tulsa. Tickets are available by calling 918-632-7825, or visiting www.tulsaoilers.com.
TEDDY BEAR TOSS / UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER JERSEY NIGHT - SATURDAY, DEC. 16
Tulsa's first Saturday back home at the BOK Center will be a special night. The Oilers are holding their annual Teddy Bear Toss, benefiting the Salvation Army. Fans are welcome to bring as many new Teddy Bears and stuffed animals as they can carry into the game, and when the Oilers score their first goal, fans will toss the furry creatures onto the ice for a great cause. Tulsa will also wear special Ugly Christmas Sweater Jerseys, which will be auctioned off following the game in the OneOK Club on the concourse.
