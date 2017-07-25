Offensive Wave Guides Cougars

News Release

FORT WAYNE, Ind. --- In a full force offensive outing, the Kane County Cougars (15-15, 54-43) took out the home Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-11, 45-55) by an 9-2 final. The Cougars had their best offensive output in 12 contests (since July 9th), and scored in six of the nine innings, with every Cougar in the original starting lineup registering at least one hit.

Amid a scoring parade, the Cougars got things going in the first inning. Against losing righty Ronald Bolanos (3-2), the Cougars recorded four hits in the initial inning with an RBI knock from Ramon Hernandez.

Building their advantage, the Cougars went on to score six more unanswered runs in innings two through four. In the three-run second frame, B.J. Lopez, Ben Deluzio, and Seth Spivey all roped RBI doubles. By the second inning, the Cougars had eight hits, eclipsing their five hit output in game one of the series.

The Cougars took advantage of Fort Wayne self-imposed mistakes in the third and fourth frames. In the third, a Bolanos wild pitch plated Paxton De La Garza. And in the fourth, the Cougars scored on a bases loaded walk to De La Garza, followed by an RBI groundout for Luis Silverio.

Bolanos did not make it out of the third inning in the loss as the TinCaps were forced to use their bullpen. On the other side, the Cougars winning left-hander Mack Lemieux (6-3) dazzled in five innings on just one run. He struck out seven TinCaps on three walks. Lemieux surrendered the tally in the third as Fernando Tatis Jr. tripled followed by Jorge Ona's RBI double.

With a continuation of offense, the Cougars added one more run in the sixth. With three more hits, the Cougars terrorized the Fort Wayne bullpen as Silverio reeling in a run-scoring single.

Out of the bullpen, the Cougars received two scoreless innings from righty Cal Becker (0-0). Despite walking three, Becker struck out two in a successful outing. Right-hander Cody Clark (0-1) contributed a scoreless eighth as southpaw Junior Garcia (1-0) allowed one run to close out the game.

