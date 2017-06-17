Offensive Outburst Puts Generals over Barons 10-5

News Release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Jackson Generals only scored in four separate innings tonight, but the damage was done in a short amount of time for the visiting side in tonight's 9-4 victory over the Barons. Three runs in the second inning, two in the fourth, four more tallies in the sixth, and an insurance run in the ninth inning was too much to overcome tonight for Birmingham.

The home side scored on the very first pitch of the first inning when Jake Peter clubbed a solo home run to dead center field to get the scoring started. Jackson responded in the very next half inning when the leadoff man Dawel Lugo reached on an error from Birmingham starting pitcher Matt Cooper. Lugo was brought around to score on a sharply hit double by Jackson catcher Michael Perez to tie the game at one. The Generals took the lead later in the frame when Kevin Medrano hit an RBI single to score Perez from second base and make the score 3-2.

Trey Michalczewski knotted the game up at two with his fourth home run of the season and his second of the series in the bottom of the third inning. It was the only offense the Barons could muster until the bottom of the eighth inning. In that time, the Generals plated two runs in the fourth inning to take the lead on Kevin Medrano and Kevin Cron RBI singles and added four runs in the top of the sixth on four doubles, including three in a row, and a pair of singles all off of Matt Cooper.

Jose Vinicio clubbed his second double in his Birmingham debut in the home half of the eighth inning to score Jake Peter, who walked and reached second on a balk. A second run came around to score when Nick Basto followed up Vinicio with a run scoring single to bring the Barons to within five runs at 9-4 in the eighth.

Jackson scored an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Connor Walsh walked Rudy Flores with the bases loaded to bring the General's tally to ten runs in the top of the ninth. Birmingham responded in the bottom of the last inning when Hunter Jones led off with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball and was driven in on a Mason Robbins groundout to end the scoring for both sides at 10-5

The Barons finish their series against the Jackson Generals and the first half of the Southern League season tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Left-hander Jordan Guerrero will toe the slab for Birmingham, while he will be opposed by fellow lefty Josh Taylor. Curt Bloom will bring you all the action starting with the Coca-Cola pregame show starting at 2:50 p.m. on 105.5 FM WERC and the iHeart Radio app.

