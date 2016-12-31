Offensive Fireworks, Resolute Defense Boost Griffins

Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Rockford IceHogs (11-16-2-3) continued their road woes on New Year's eve at Van Andel Arena, suffering a 5-2 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins (20-8-1-2) and falling to 3-10-1-1 on the road this season.

The second period proved to be the difference maker, as the IceHogs surrendered a season-high 19 shots and three goals to the Griffins.

Robbie Russo started the second-frame scoring with a slap shot on a five-on-three opportunity to tie the game at 1-1.

Just over four minutes later, Eric Tangradi capitalized on a turnover in the defensive zone and finished off a shot from Ben Street to give the Griffins a lead. The scoring was finished off when Dan Renouf snapped a shot through traffic with 51.1 seconds remaining as the Griffins led 3-1 heading into the third.

Sam Carrick sparked a rally with a goal at 1:58 of the final frame to bring Rockford to within one score, but Tomas Nosek tallied on a breakaway to seal the win with a shorthanded, empty-net strike.

Spencer Abbott also scored for the IceHogs, snapping a shot from the left circle just 1:31 into the game to give Rockford an initial lead. Abbott is now riding a team season high-tying four-game point streak.

