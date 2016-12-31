Offensive Fireworks, Resolute Defense Boost Griffins
December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Rockford IceHogs (11-16-2-3) continued their road woes on New Year's eve at Van Andel Arena, suffering a 5-2 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins (20-8-1-2) and falling to 3-10-1-1 on the road this season.
The second period proved to be the difference maker, as the IceHogs surrendered a season-high 19 shots and three goals to the Griffins.
Robbie Russo started the second-frame scoring with a slap shot on a five-on-three opportunity to tie the game at 1-1.
Just over four minutes later, Eric Tangradi capitalized on a turnover in the defensive zone and finished off a shot from Ben Street to give the Griffins a lead. The scoring was finished off when Dan Renouf snapped a shot through traffic with 51.1 seconds remaining as the Griffins led 3-1 heading into the third.
Sam Carrick sparked a rally with a goal at 1:58 of the final frame to bring Rockford to within one score, but Tomas Nosek tallied on a breakaway to seal the win with a shorthanded, empty-net strike.
Spencer Abbott also scored for the IceHogs, snapping a shot from the left circle just 1:31 into the game to give Rockford an initial lead. Abbott is now riding a team season high-tying four-game point streak.
Next Home Game: Sunday, January 8 vs. Chicago Wolves: Game time is 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a copy of the 2016-17 IceHogs team card set, compliments of the Rockford Register Star. After the game, fans have the opportunity to participate in Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice. Fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.
