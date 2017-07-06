Offensive Explosion Gives BKLYN Fourth Win of Year

News Release

Troy, NY - July 5, 2017 - The Brooklyn Cyclones offense kicked into a higher gear Wednesday night, blowing out the Tri-City ValleyCats, 10-1, for their fourth win of the season.

Brooklyn recorded six straight hits and scored five runs in the first inning, jumping out to a huge lead it would not relinquish. Reed Gamache knocked in Walter Rasquin for the first run. Stanford standout Quinn Brodey knocked in fellow Cardinal Matt Winaker with a double to make it 2-0. Jose Miguel Medina stayed hot and drove in a pair to double the lead. Ricardo Cespedes worked a full count and brought in Medina to continue the onslaught.

In the second inning, Brooklyn didn't let up. Medina and Cespedes each recorded an RBI to bring the lead to a staggering seven runs. In the fifth, Carl Stajduhar scored when Winaker was hit by a pitch, and Gamache picked up his second RBI of the game to make it 9-0, Brooklyn. Cespedes would add one more in the eight with a groundout.

In all, Cespedes and Medina tallied three RBI each, Gamache scored three times. Every member of the Cyclones roster got a hit and the team had 17 overall. It was the first time Brooklyn scored 10 runs all season, and the nine run margin of victory is the team's greatest. One of Brooklyn's detriments this season is the lack of opportune hitting. However, today Brooklyn went 8-19 with RISP, an encouraging sign for Edgardo Alfonzo's team.

On the hill, three Cyclones pitchers put together a stellar performance. Nicolas Debora started the game and pitched 3.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six and lowered his season ERA to 1.93. Coming in relief was Gunnar Kines who threw 4.1 innings of nearly perfect ball. He struck out three and allowed only three baserunners. His one mistake was a solo homerun he allowed in the seventh inning - the ValleyCats only run of the game. Trey Cobb pitched the ninth and continued his spectacular start to the 2017 season.

Perhaps the most encouraging signs was the lack of errors. The team played a perfect game in the field and tomorrow will look to go back-to-back errorless games for the first time in the 2017 season, With the win, Brooklyn improves to 4-11 and will look to win its second series of the year in tomorrow night's rubber match.

