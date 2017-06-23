Offense Thrives in Mustangs\\" Crusher of Win over Osprey

News Release

BILLINGS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs (3-1) secured the series victory over the Missoula Osprey (1-3) with a resounding 15-4 win on Thursday night in front of 4,397 at Dehler Park.

Matt Blandino (1-0) faced off against Billings native Brady Muller (0-1) in front of the fourth largest crowd in Dehler Park history. Blandino would get the better of the former MSUB Yellowjacket, tossing six innings of two-run baseball while striking out five.

The Mustangs scored in the first inning for the third time in four games, posting two runs on Muller. Montrell Marshall singled to score Satchel McElroy and Miles Gordon while being aided by a throwing error from shortstop Brandon Leyton . McElroy scored three runs before being rested after the seventh.

Muller struggled to find a rhythm in the game, getting through just one inning cleanly. He pitched five-plus innings in the start, giving up seven runs on nine hits and striking out two.

The Mustangs extended their lead in the second with two more runs and another Osprey error. Miles Gordon was walked with the bases loaded to collect his first of three RBI Thursday. For the second straight night the Mustangs led from wire to wire.

Carlos Rivero went 3-for-5 to pace Billings' season-high 14 hits. He would also score two runs and steal a base.

The game was put away in the bottom of the eighth when the Mustangs scored six runs off two separate pitchers. Pabel Manzanero added a two-run double to the tally, his first hit of the season.

Dauri Moreta struck out three in the ninth to seal the win and the series for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs now embark on their first road trip of the summer, an eight-game trip that includes stops in Helena and Missoula. Game one of a four-game series against the Brewers begins Friday at Kindrick Legion Field in Helena. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m

