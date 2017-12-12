Offense Sputters as Rivermen Shutout Marksmen

News Release

Fayetteville, N.C- Peter Di Salvo battled in net, but couldn't get the offensive support he needed as the Peoria Rivermen defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen, 3-0, at the Crown Complex.

The game began with each team trading chances, but it was the Rivermen who opened the scoring for the night. After a turnover behind the net of Di Salvo, the puck leaked into the slot, just in front of the crease, allowing Will Smith to push a chance on net. The initial shot hit the pads of Di Salvo, but the rebound found its way to Ryan Siiro for the easy tap in.

Showcasing smooth passing around the zone, Cody Dion made it 2-0 at the 13:28 of the first frame. Dave Pszenyczny let loose a slap shot from the left point, elevating it enough for Dion to get his stick on it, and deflect the shot past Di Salvo.

The middle frame saw a litany of shots fired on Di Salvo, but the netminder was up to the challenge, stopping all 14 chances turned his way.

The Rivermen continued to pressure the Marksmen throughout the early portion of the final period, eventually breaking through to extend their lead to 3-0. Seconds after the expiration of a power play, Christian Horn sprung Jacob Barber on a breakaway up the rightwing boards. Utilizing a quick wrister, Barber popped home the attempt to the top corner.

Game Notes: John Schiavo and Jake Hauswirth had their seven game point streaks snapped. This is the first time the Marksmen have been shutout this season. The Marksmen offense only landed 19 shot attempts, while the Rivermen pushed 39 on net.

