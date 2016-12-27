O'Donnell's Late Goals Propel Blades

ORLANDO, FL - Brendan O'Donnell scored twice in the final two-minutes of the game to lead the Florida Everblades (18-6-1-2, 39 pts) to a 3-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears (17-10-3-0, 37 pts) Tuesday night at the Amway Center. Following the result, the Everblades now lead Orlando eight points to four in the battle for the Wawa Sunshine Cup. Thanks to the win, Florida also regained sole possession of first place in the South Division.

Despite being on the opposite end of most of the game's early chances, it would be Orlando that took the game's opening lead on a goal midway through the first period. Initially stopping a shot from Eric Faille, Florida goaltender Daniel Altshuller was unable to corral the rebound. Sitting just inside the crease, the 'Blades could not clear the puck before Nikolas Brouillard arrived and tipped the puck just across the goal line.

Heading down a man due to a slashing penalty to Matt Berry, the Everblades were the team to take advantage, scoring a shorthanded goal just nine seconds into the penalty to tie the game at 1-1. Taking off on a quick transition, Adam Brace broke in down the left wing side. Having a two-on-one opportunity, Brace decided to go in alone as he buried his quick shot past Orlando goaltender Ryan Massa.

Entering the third period tied at 1-1, both the Solar Bears and Everblades were looking for a key go-ahead goal. Throughout the 20-minutes of action, both teams saw some good opportunities especially late in the period. However, thanks to some excellent goaltending from both Ryan Massa and Daniel Altshuller, it looked as if this game may have been headed for overtime.

With the clock winding under two-minutes remaining in the third period, the 'Blades earned another chance down in the Orlando zone. Getting the puck down in the attacking zone, Brendan O'Donnell moved in towards the net and sniped home a solid shot into the top corner of the net.

Following the goal, the Everblades did a very good job of maintaining possession to prevent Orlando from pulling their goaltender. While the Solar Bears were able to get Ryan Massa off the ice with just over 20-seconds remaining, it would not be enough as Brendan O'Donnell seized the puck and banged home the empty net chance to give the 'Blades the 3-1 win.

Daniel Altshuller was excellent in his return to the 'Blades, earning the win after stopping 38 of the 39-shots he faced. Ryan Massa was equally impressive in goal for the Solar Bears but still suffers the loss after allowing two goals on 50-shots.

