Oak Park Ice Arena Moves on to Second Round of Voting in Light Like the Pros Contest

February 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Stockton, Calif. - Oak Park Ice Arena is one of the TOP 10 FINALISTS and has moved on to the second round of voting in the Light Like the Pros contest! The beloved community recreational facility and the home to local youth hockey and figure skating programs has the chance to win a new LED Lighting System valued at over $50,000.

We are in need of your daily votes once again! Join us in voting once per day for Oak Park Ice Arena by visiting LightLikethePros.com. The voting ballots have been reset back to zero, and second round voting begins now through March 2.

With your help, Oak Park Ice Arena is looking to be one of the top four rinks in this current round of voting, which would allow them to advance to the final round from March 5-18. The winner will be announced on March 20, and installation of the lighting system will take place this summer.

Light Like the Pros is an initiative from the American Hockey League and power management company Eaton, that awards a community hockey rink a brand-new LED lighting system. This professional lighting system would be vital to this community hub - enhancing youth programs, growing recreational activities, and reducing energy and economic costs. As the official practice facility of the Stockton Heat, Oak Park Ice Arena would greatly benefit from this better quality, NHL-style light.

Oak Park Ice Arena opened in Stockton in 1970 and currently offers youth and adult hockey, Learn to Skate, and Try Skating for Free, and other figure skating programs, along with public skate sessions. The arena also hosts the Stockton Colts hockey club, a competitive travel youth hockey program for a wide range of ages.

