NYRB II Welcome the Tampa Bay Rowdies to MSU

News Release

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II (9-11-5, 32 points) welcome the Tampa Bay Rowdies (10-6-8, 38 points) to MSU Soccer Park for the first time Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and can be livestreamed via the USL Match Center.

NYRB II enter Saturday's match on a four-game unbeaten run after their 2-2 draw at Ottawa Sunday, leaving them just outside the USL Eastern Conference playoff picture in 10th place with seven matches left. Five of those seven matches will take place on the road.

Tampa Bay is coming off a bye week but sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are currently led by former English international Joe Cole, who has six goals and four assists on the season for the Rowdies.

Despite not featuring in the NYRB II starting XI since July 21 due to being promoted to the first team, Vincent Bezecourt sits second amongst the league leaders in assists with (8). NYRB II also sits third in the USL on shots with 349 total.

Following Saturday's match, NYRB II depart for Toronto, Canada to face TFC II on Saturday, September 9.

